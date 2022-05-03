Once again, April 2022 brought together popular wine search engine Wine Searcher and Italian wine selection guide 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, adding reviews and scores from the selection to the wines listed on the online platform. This collaboration continues to provide more information for consumers and assist producers in communicating the quality of their wines to an international audience.
VERONA, Italy, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 6th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls wine selection was held in Verona the week before Vinitaly Wine and Spirits Exhibition. The selection saw 72 judges, all international, experienced wine professionals, converging on Verona to taste and evaluate over 2,300 wines, submitted by more than 700 producers. The result? 960 wines received scores of 90 and above and will be included in the upcoming 2023 guidebook.
Following the selection, Wine Searcher will include the scores and reviews of the selected wines on its platform, enabling consumers to better understand the quality and characteristics of these wines. Of all the wines selected, this year 309 were in the Wine Without Walls category, which is dedicated to wines certified organic, biodynamic, or produced by companies adhering to protocols/certifications of sustainability.
Founded in 1998, Wine Searcher is well known as a "go-to" for wine lovers and consumers. As of March 2021, Wine-Searcher had approximately 13 million wine, beer, and spirit listings from around 24,500 active stores and businesses, across at least 130 countries. The website and its associated apps attract 4 to 8 million active users each month and, as of October 2021, the site referred users to merchants for products with a basket value of over US $1 billion. This volume of traffic means Italian wine producers increase their global recognition and reputation by having their wines and their 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls scores on the Wine Searcher platform.
Wine Searcher users can find the 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls information under the "review" section of each wine entry. Wines that scored 90 and above will have the selection's logo and score alongside other professional reviews. Over time, the automated systems of the Wine Searcher platform will pick up and list all the selected scores for wines that are listed on the Wine Searcher site. Vintages tasted and other information will also be available on the platform. As Italian wine consumers and producers increase their use of the Wine Searcher platform in, it is likely that more wines selected by 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls will be added to the site over time.
-------
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its sixth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2022 edition, over 2300 bottles took part in the competition and 960 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
Media Contact
5StarWines & Wine Without Walls media Team, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, media@justdothework.it
SOURCE 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls