MORGANTOWN, W.V., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What would a clown, a local law firm, and a bunch of big-hearted bikers from all over the country have in common?
We all 100% agree that The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Morgantown, West Virginia is worthy of support and donations as they serve the families of critically ill children from all over West Virginia and surrounding states.
On Saturday, August 28, 2021, the Robinette Legal Group, PLLC – West Virginia Personal Injury Lawyers, is pleased to host the long-distance motorcycle charity Hoagy's Heroes as they bring their gifts to the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown.
Hoagy's Heroes, under the leadership of Robert (Hoagy) Carmichael, has spent their year during the pandemic productively, raising thousands of dollars for local charities and gathering over 650 GALLONS of aluminum pop tabs along with cash donations to the Ronald McDonald House.
A Pony Express style system has been coordinated by dozens of motorcycle riders to relay the tabs from all over the United States to the Hoagy's Heroes headquarters in Glen Dale, West Virginia.
Participants for the tabs delivery will load up their bikes with the tabs and travel with a police escort to the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown, WV. The procession will include riders from West Virginia, Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.
Hoagy's Heroes recognizes that the true Heroes are the children who have been diagnosed as having life-threatening disorders and illnesses, those struggling with autism, and the kids who have lost a parent who was serving our country.
To honor and support these brave children and families, Hoagy's Heroes is committed to raising funds to allow others enjoy wonderful things many of us take for granted. Riders have raised hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in gifts for A Special Wish Foundation, the Children of Fallen Soldiers Relief Fund, the Augusta Levy Learning Center for Autism, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Morgantown.
To date, Hoagy's Heroes have raised over $340,000.00 in pledges for the charities they support and have travelled over 1,417,482 miles of smiles. These rides would not be possible without the magnificent support of volunteers.
The all-volunteer Hoagy's Heroes staff spend countless hours planning and organizing each ride, while dozens of event day volunteers provide essential support at the beginning and end of each ride. In the past, these event day volunteers have included veterans, staff of local motorcycle dealerships, law enforcement officers, fire fighters, members of civic organizations, local businesses, and spouses and friends of many participants in the rides.
Media Contact
Terri Robinette, Robinette Legal Group, PLLC, +1 (304) 594-1800, terri.robinette@robinettelaw.com
Hoagy and Amy Carmichael, Hoagy's Heroes, +1(304) 639-1963, hoagy44@hotmail.com
SOURCE Robinette Legal Group, PLLC