NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, has recently been named agency of record for two New Zealand-based clients – Antipodes and The Better Packaging Co. The new partners, Scientific Green Beauty brand, Antipodes, and eco-friendly packaging solutions, The Better Packaging Co., have signed on with 5WPR to help launch their brands in the North American market. With New Zealand being recognized as a sustainability powerhouse and global leader, 5WPR is excited to further our work with purpose-driven partners that are driving the environmental conversation forward through product innovation.
Effective immediately, 5WPR will work with Antipodes and The Better Packaging Co. to amplify their brand awareness by activating multi-faceted campaigns that include traditional media coverage, digital experiences, influencer programming, thought leadership profiling, strategic partnerships, content creation, and more.
"New Zealand is a hotspot for sustainable consumer brands, many of whom are now focusing their efforts on expansion into North America," says 5WPR President of Consumer Practice, Dara A. Busch. "Our existing New Zealand-based brands have seen incredible value from our media and influencer efforts, and gained the attention of nationwide retailers here in the US. We see an amazing opportunity for Antipodes and The Better Packaging Co. to raise their brand profiles and reach an entirely new customer base and look forward to working with these two eco-friendly companies and spreading their message to the masses."
5WPR's consumer team creates big-time brand awareness through product placement, influencer campaigns, and content opportunities to their partners across the beauty and lifestyle PR practices. The beauty and lifestyle team combine their industry-leading knowledge and expertise in the fashion, wellness, beauty and CPG categories to create unique programs and get results for clients ranging from color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, grooming, oral care, supplements, nail care, and more.
About Antipodes
Antipodes is a highly innovative Scientific Green Beauty brand. Its visionary New Zealand founder and director, Elizabeth Barbalich, has built her skincare and makeup company on a cutting-edge combination of the highest quality ingredients from New Zealand nature and raw super-fruit extracts with science and innovation to produce high-tech certified organic and premium formulations. As a result, Antipodes® is a trailblazer in natural skincare with scientific validation to prove its performance.
About The Better Packaging Co.
Founded by experienced businesswomen Kate Bezar and Rebecca Percasky, The Better Packaging Co. designs revolutionary, customised packaging solutions for the new economy – a circular economy in which generating waste is not an option and the earth's resources are not treated as infinite. Their focus is on sustainable packaging solutions for eCommerce, the food industry and retail. Their growing list of clients includes Marcs, David Lawrence, Karen Walker, Incu, Roxy, Buddy Franklin, WelleCo, Spell and the Gypsy Collective, RipCurl, Sendle, Quay eyewear, Tigerlily, Assembly Label, L'Oreal, Garnier, Maybelline. www.betterpackaging.com
About 5W Public Relations
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.