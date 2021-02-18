Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

 By Realty Income Corporation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 608th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2345 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.814 per share, is payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2021. The ex-dividend date for March's dividend is February 26, 2021.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/608th-consecutive-common-stock-monthly-dividend-declared-by-realty-income-301231317.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.