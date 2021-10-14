Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

 By Realty Income Corporation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 616th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.236 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.832 per share, is payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of close of business on November 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date for November's dividend is November 1, 2021.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 616 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 112 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/616th-consecutive-common-stock-monthly-dividend-declared-by-realty-income-301400960.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.