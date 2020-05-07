IRVING, Texas, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer with more than 70,000 stores worldwide, has signed a master franchise agreement with CP ALL (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., an indirect subsidiary of CP ALL Public Company Limited, to develop and operate 7-Eleven® stores in Cambodia.
The first Cambodian 7-Eleven-branded convenience store is expected to open in Phnom Penh in 2021. The master franchisee plans to construct stores, modernizing the small-retail environment and bringing greater convenience to shoppers, backed by the world's largest convenience retailing brand.
In 1988, CP ALL was established to operate 7-Eleven stores in Thailand under an exclusive licensing agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc. The first Thailand 7-Eleven store opened in Bangkok in 1989, and CP ALL now operates close to 12,000 stores in the country, second only to Japan in the world.
Internationally popular products, beverages, snacks and immediately consumable fresh foods with recipes developed for regional tastes will be part of the convenience offerings for Cambodian shoppers.
"In the past several years Cambodia's economy has experienced dramatic growth, and in 2019 was projected to become the fastest-growing economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). CP ALL has done a tremendous job growing the 7-Eleven brand in Thailand, and I can think of no one better to bring our brand of convenience to consumers in Cambodia," said 7-Eleven, Inc. President and CEO Joe DePinto. "This relationship also promises to bring additional jobs and economic opportunities throughout Cambodia."
CP ALL has successfully operated 7-Eleven stores in Thailand for over 30 years, and the brand has become part of popular Thai culture. The stores there serve as one-stop destinations for beverages, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, financial services such as banking and bill payment, digital technology and delivery – all which the company plans to replicate for Cambodian customers.
Cambodia will be the 19th country where 7-Eleven stores operate or will operate soon. Other countries and/or regions include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, China (including Hong Kong), the Philippines, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Viet Nam, United Arab Emirates, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and India.
About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 35 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.