FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance and soft pull solutions has announced their new integration partnership with DriveCentric, Inc., a robust CRM, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Conversational Engagement platform for automotive retailers. This new integration provides dealerships with seamless access to 700Credit's credit report & compliance platforms which optimize the sales process. DriveCentric has also integrated 700Credit's prescreen solution which provides dealers visibility to a consumer's FICO score and current auto loan information at the start of the sales process.
"The DriveCentric CRM has a strong following in the automotive industry. We are very thrilled to have DriveCentric as a partner and welcome their customer base to our 700Credit family," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "The multiple integration points of our credit, compliance and prescreen solutions will maximize efficiencies for dealerships and expedite the purchase process, as well as help them sell more vehicles. Prescreen information enables dealers to make an accurate monthly payment at the beginning of the sales process."
"As we continue to innovate and look for ways to improve and streamline our dealership software, 700Credit was an easy choice for integration," said David Fultz, CEO of DriveCentric. "For dealerships that use DriveCentric and 700Credit, this partnership will significantly impact the sales cycle by providing faster, more accurate quotes and reducing the time it takes to deliver a vehicle."
About 700Credit
700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance and soft pull products. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, MLA, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and more. 700Credit's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a compliant framework in the most efficient manner possible. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.
About DriveCentric
DriveCentric, Inc. is a leading provider of automotive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. Through bold leadership and innovation, the company's offerings include dealership CRM, Genius Artificial Intelligence (AI), conversational engagement tools, desking, Facebook Marketplace integration, reputation management, internal communication platform and enterprise reporting. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with office locations nationwide. DriveCentric is driven by a commitment to design software that is simple to use and steers a new era of engagement, productivity and growth for auto retailers. DriveCentric is OEM certified by most manufacturers and integrates all major DMS providers.
