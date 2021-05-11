FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and soft-pull products and services, has formed a product alliance with 321 Ignition, the only mobile-first website provider in the automotive industry to assist new and used car dealerships of any size in creating the best customer experience to serve the exploding online car shopping market. Dealers who use the 321 Ignition platform to build and manage their websites can now easily enable 700Credit soft pull technology to gain visibility into their customer's FICO® Score, full credit profile and receive accurate payments for vehicles of interest.
"The addition of soft pull credit reports to 321 Ignition's lead generation tools benefits both the consumer and the dealer. Consumers can shop for vehicles and receive accurate payment quotes without impacting their credit score" said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "An accurate Payment quote removes the friction when transitioning to closing the deal. Dealers also benefit by receiving insight into the consumers credit position at the top of the sales funnel allowing the Dealer to set consumers expectation right from the start."
"321 Ignition is proud to integrate with 700 Credit to allow car dealerships to seamlessly receive credit applications and sensitive personal information with industry-leading encryption," said Lyamen Savy, CEO/Co-Founder of 321 Ignition. "This integration allows car dealers using 700Credit, DealerTrack, RouteOne, or CUDL to offer free credit score lookup services and easy online car loan financing applications in a mobile-first manner to generate additional leads using credit hard pulls and soft pulls. Our mobile-first credit application process has an average of 55% completion rate with features that make it easy for users to complete the application including a responsive keypad for easy text/number inputs, Google Maps integration for predictive address entry, and adaptive information boxes that appear or disappear based on previous responses."
About 700Credit
700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance products and prescreen credit services. The company's offerings include dealer-facing prescreen and consumer-facing pre-qualification platforms, credit reports, OFAC compliance, ID Verification solutions, Synthetic Fraud detection, MLA, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and more. 700Credit provides its clients with the highest quality data in a fully compliant framework in the most efficient manner. For more information, visit http://www.700credit.com.
About 321 Ignition
321 Ignition is the only mobile-first website provider in the automotive industry to assist new and used car dealerships of any size in creating the best customer experience to serve the exploding online car shopping market. Using native mobile features and the best practices from Fortune 100 companies across a variety of industries, 321 Ignition offers a time-saving and frictionless online customer experience optimized for car shoppers on the go. Visit http://www.321ignition.com for more information. "LIKE" us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
