FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700Credit, LLC, the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and soft pull products, has announced a product alliance with Tekion and its Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). The new alliance will provide Tekion dealers with seamless access to 700Credit's credit report & compliance platform, optimizing the sales process and providing a smooth workflow.
Tekion has challenged the traditional DMS paradigm fully leveraging a cloud-native platform. ARC is a comprehensive platform that includes all functionalities of a dealer management system (DMS) and accompanying tech stack to fully operate a retail automotive business.
"Tekion has jumped on to the DMS scene with quite a splash and is being quickly adopted by dealerships across the country," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "We are extremely excited to have Tekion as a partner and welcome their customer base to our 700Credit family. Their integration of our cloud based credit and compliance modules fits well into the Tekion workflow."
"Tekion is driven to continuously expand seamless integrations in the automotive ecosystem to optimize the dealer and consumer experience. Partnering with 700Credit is a no-brainer in staying true to our commitment," said Napoleon Rumteen, SVP of Commercial Operations at Tekion.
About 700Credit
700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance and soft pull products. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, MLA, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and more. 700Credit's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a compliant framework in the most efficient manner possible. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.
About Tekion
Disrupting a 50-year reliance on aging Dealer Management System platforms, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This transformative dealership software platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, ARC is simplifying the dealer/consumer relationship and journey. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 1,000 innovators globally. For more information, visit http://www.tekion.com.
