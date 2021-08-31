ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association for Talent Development (ATD) honored 71 organizations from around the globe with 2021 BEST Awards. Larsen & Toubro Technology Services, headquartered in Mumbai, India, won the first-place ranking.
IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, TELUS, University Health, and Wipro Limited received ATD's Best of the BEST Award, which goes to organizations that have won the BEST Award 10 or more times. Companies were recognized August 30 during a virtual awards recognition celebration at ATD's International Conference & Exposition in Salt Lake City, Utah.
"These 71 organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways," said Tony Bingham, ATD president and chief executive officer. "Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people."
ATD's BEST Award is the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition. The global program recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development.
The 2021 BEST Award winners are profiled in a special issue of TD, ATD's flagship magazine.
These award-winning organizations submitted quantitative and qualitative information to ATD about their talent development practices and programs. Applications were assessed in a rigorous blind review by members of the BEST Awards advisory committee comprising a group of experts in the field.
The 2021 BEST Award winners:
Best of the BEST:
- 16-year winner: TELUS, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- 15-year winner: Wipro, Bangalore, India
- 12-year winner: IBM, Armonk, New York
- 12-year winner: Tata Consultancy Services, Mumbai, India
- 11-year winner: University Health, San Antonio, Texas
2021 Rankings—Top 20:
1. Larsen & Toubro Technology Services
Mumbai, India
2. PPD
Wilmington, North Carolina
3. Novartis
Basel, Switzerland
4. Bell
Fort Worth, Texas
5. Florida Blue
Jacksonville, Florida
6. Sundt Construction
Tempe, Arizona
7. Valvoline Instant Oil Change
Lexington, Kentucky
8. Power Grid Corporation of India
Gurugram, India
9. Visa
Foster City, California
10. Rosendin
San Jose, California
11. Hitachi Vantara
Santa Clara, California
12. Paylocity
Schaumburg, Illinois
13. Busey
Champaign, Illinois
14. Pax8
Greenwood Village, Colorado
15. Plante Moran
Southfield, Michigan
16. Panda Restaurant Group
Rosemead, California
17. WNS Global Services
Mumbai, India
18. BMO Financial Group
Toronto, Canada
19. Western & Southern Financial Group
Cincinnati, Ohio
20. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Houston, Texas
A complete list of BEST Winners can be found on the BEST Awards webpage.
Twenty-four companies on this list have been BEST Award winners for three years or more: Apple Federal Credit Union, Asurion, Black Knight, BMO Financial Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, Busey, Cognizant, Consumers Energy, Dish Network, Fisher Investments, Florida Blue, Gilbane Building Company, Hitachi Vantara, ICICI Lombard GIC, Medical Solutions (C&A Industries), Mindtree (a Larsen & Toubro company), Navy Federal Credit Union, Nemours Children's Health System, North Highland, Plante Moran, Ryan, Valvoline Instant Oil Change, Western & Southern Financial Group, and WNS Global Services.
More information about the 2021 BEST Award winners can be found in the special best practices issue of TD magazine out now. The application for 2022 BEST Award recognition is now open.
About ATD
The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).
ATD's members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners.
For more information, visit td.org.
