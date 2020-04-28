- 7ACRES Craft Collective brings together some of the most sought-after cultivars, with a focus on high THC and quality, from the country's most talented craft producers.
- Craft Collective will launch small batches of craft cannabis, hand selected by the experts at 7ACRES for specific provinces based on their cannabis preferences.
- The first strain launched under 7ACRES Craft Collective will be Pink Kush in a 3.5g whole flower format exclusively available in British Columbia.
TORONTO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - 7ACRES, a division of The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), announced today that it has launched a new brand extension called 7ACRES Craft Collective.
7ACRES Craft Collective brings together some of the most sought-after cultivars, with a focus on high THC and exceptional quality, from the country's most talented craft producers. With every drop, Craft Collective will issue small batches of craft cannabis, hand selected for specific provinces based on the preferences and unique tastes of cannabis consumers. The first strain launched under 7ACRES Craft Collective will be a Pink Kush that is grown, and exclusively available, in British Columbia.
"We are excited to launch 7ACRES Craft Collective as a way to bring new and unique craft cannabis strains to consumers. We've identified an opportunity to work with smaller, craft producers to quickly introduce new and exciting cultivars to consumers," said Joel Toguri, Chief Revenue Officer at Supreme Cannabis. "While we continue to expand our in-house growing capabilities, we have engaged small craft growers who have a passion for the plant to bring their cannabis to market under 7ACRES Craft Collective. We are excited to bring our first offering to British Columbia and introduce 7ACRES Craft Collective to consumers who have a passion for locally grown craft-cannabis."
Craft cannabis is traditionally grown using small batch micro-growing practices for the sole purpose of producing high quality cannabis with unique flavours, and exotic, ultra-pungent expressions of the plant. 7ACRES has found and continues to identify talented producers who are growing superior cannabis across Canada. The goal of 7ACRES Craft Collective is to bring the highest quality, craft cannabis to the legal market and work with passionate growers to meet the selective tastes of cannabis consumers.
7ACRES Craft Collective Pink Kush is a high THC, small batch craft cultivar with intense fuel notes. 7ACRES experts selected this particular Pink Kush for its intensely pungent fuel notes, high THC and dense bud structure; a true designer pink. A terpene rich indica dominant hybrid that fills the room with heavy diesel notes and hints of flowery perfume and citrus. This Pink Kush strain is a descendant of OG Kush and was grown at an indoor craft facility in British Columbia.
To find out more information about 7ACRES Craft Collective, or its first limited drop and future products visit 7ACRES.com/craft.
About 7ACRES.
7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar's genetic lineage and history in Kincardine, Ontario. They are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower and pre-rolls that delivers an uncompromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed to package. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour. Follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Respect the Plant.
About Supreme Cannabis.
The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant-driven lifestyle companies. Supreme Cannabis' portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medicinal and new consumer preferences.
The Company's brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, Blissco, Truverra, Sugarleaf and Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada. Supreme Cannabis' brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, centralized manufacturing and product testing and R&D. Follow the Company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
We simply grow better.
