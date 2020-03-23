TORONTO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 was another great year for ICC Property Management Ltd. They moved to new offices, realized a 55% growth in revenue and made two business authorities' top 500 lists.
ICC Property Management is happy to announce that it has once again exceeded industry development performance standards and posted a three-year revenue growth rate of 55%. This number is astounding when you take into consideration that, according to IBISWorld, the Canadian property management industry is only expanding at 3.1%.
Exceeding industry peers 17-fold is bound to garner a great deal of attention, and this has certainly been the case for ICC Property Management. In September of 2019, ICC was ranked as number 375 on The Globe and Mail's inaugural ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.
ICC Property Management Ltd. was also recognized, for the seventh year in a row, by Canadianbusiness.com in its Growth 500 Ranking of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies. This year, they ranked 451st. To make this list is an accomplishment in itself, but to sustain the level of growth needed to qualify for such an extended period is testament to the drive and work ethic the ICC leadership and their entire team. Results like this are why real-estate owners trust ICC for Toronto property management.
With such a prolonged period of growth at such high levels, it must be expected that there would be changes occurring within the ICC Property Management community itself. One of the biggest changes to come in the last year has been ICC Property Management moving its operations to a new headquarters location.
They were formerly located at 2875 14th Ave., Suite 300, Markham, ON, L3R 5H8 but have relocated approximately 11 kilometres away to 1151 Denison Street, Unit 15, Markham Ontario, Canada L3R 3Y4 to 2875 14th Ave. Markham, ON L3R 5H8.
The main reason behind this move is the same as for most of the changes the company has made in the past, providing better and more efficient service to their clients. Property and rental owners in Toronto have come to recognize ICC for commitment and care. This move positions ICC for future growth, and improved property management services.
About ICC Property Management
ICC Property Management Ltd. was first founded in 1992 by Steven Christodoulou. It was established on the principles of making a dedicated commitment to personalized care for each client with unquestionable integrity and going above and beyond to provide the highest level of service. Though the company has grown considerably and received many accolades, including the coveted ACMO Corporate Member of the Year Award twice, very little has changed from his initial vision. The desire to be the experts in property management Toronto property owners turn to when they need someone to look after their properties burns as bright today as it did on the first.
