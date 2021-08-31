WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The restaurants will be called Mac-n-Choose, and be run by the same owner/operator and management team as they were as a part of the Mr. Mac's franchise at their 3 locations: 2600 Lafayette Rd. in Portsmouth, NH, 440 Middlesex Rd. in Tyngsboro, Ma, and at 75 Littleton Rd. in Westford, MA. However, these 3 locations will no longer be associated with the Mr. Mac's franchise system.

The change will be effective October 1, 2021.

"Guests will enjoy new Mac & Cheese options. The warmth and family aspect (the people you choose to enjoy a meal with) is inherent with the "comfort food" style name of our new name!  Our new name also appeals to a broad age range of guests and professional audiences for Catering, Colleges and Corporations. We focus on the word "choose" in our new name because you can Choose which type of Cabot Cheese, Which type of Pasta, Which toppings to create your own combo, Choose Cooked or Oven-Ready, Choose which Salad, Choose which type of soup, Choose to watch your food being made, Choose to have it delivered hot to your door, Choose a meal plan that satisfies all of your staff requests, or even Choose to get no Mac-n-cheese at all with some orders (as crazy as that sounds)!"

"Mr. Mac's Gift Cards will continue to be redeemed at each of these locations through September 30, 2021. After which time, Mr. Mac's Gift Cards will be able to be redeemed at the Mr. Mac's location in Manchester, NH." For further information on gift card redemption, please contact info@mr-macs.com  

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Harry Cheema

Kanjabi Group LLC

Westford, MA 01886

603-591-8148

harry@kanjabigroup.com

                                               

SOURCE Mac & Cheese

