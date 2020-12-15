CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 20 years ago, there was a robust and flourishing small public company marketplace. Job creation, wealth creation, and technological advancement was empowered by access to liquid capital markets from an early stage of company development.
Due to the advent of electronic trading, investment decisions have become increasingly mechanical and have neglected the small business. This has created a drastic decline in small public companies that were once the backbone of innovation, advancement, and economic prosperity in our nation.
Dream Exchange research of the small public company marketplace is widely recognized and published in the Oxford University's Handbook on IPOs.
This research correctly identified the characteristics of small public companies and the path they took to the public markets. Find out about this new industry in the making in Dream Exchange's live webinar today,15 December at 3pm EST, with Founder and CEO Joe Cecala.
Mr. Cecala said, "The advancement of solutions that help us to survive as a species has changed in the last 120 years like no time in human history, and it was bought and paid for in the US capital markets."
