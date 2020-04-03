MILWAUKEE, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE-AOS) today announced that the Company's upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held as a virtual meeting only. The change of venue for this year's meeting is being made due to the emerging public health threat of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of the Company's stockholders, employees, directors and communities. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. CDT.
To attend the Annual Meeting as a virtual meeting, go online to the virtual meeting website at https://web.lumiagm.com/235079118 or access the link directly from www.aosmith.com under the Company's Investors—Events and Presentations page. Attendees should enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or the previously distributed notice, along with the meeting code #AOSMITH2020, to gain admittance to the meeting. Further information regarding this change to the location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3, 2020. Online check-in for the Annual Meeting will begin 30 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting.
The Company's proxy statement, supplement and annual report are available on the Company's Investors page at www.aosmith.com.
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more, information visit www.aosmith.com.