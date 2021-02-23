LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fan Controlled Football (FCF), the only professional sports league that empowers fans to call the plays in real-time, today announced a new, exclusive licensing partnership with DreamSeat LLC and its affiliates, Zipchair and Zipchair Gaming. DreamSeat LLC, the leader in innovative, commercial grade, licensed interchangeable logo furnishings for professional sports teams, universities, firehouses, corporations, and sports fans everywhere is now licensed to sell FCF and team embroidered branded chairs throughout the United States and Canada.
The Zipchair - Xpression Gaming Chair is featured in the FCF Team Store store.fcf.io available for the retail price of $450.00. Fans can also travel to zipchair.com to discover the full collection of FCF branded furnishings and seating from DreamSeat LLC and their patented XZipit hidden-zipper design. High-quality embroidered logo panels zip in and out - allowing teams, leagues, venues, or consumers to change out the logo in seconds without replacing the entire piece of furniture.
The FCF x ZipChair branded collection is playing a key role in the set designs for FCF's exclusive digital content series, Players Club and Monday Madness; and is featured in a number of interactive experiences throughout the 2021 season. Zipchair, known for its customized comfort, durability, and adjustable settings, will give FCF x Twitch streamers & gamers the chance to represent their favorite FCF squad leading up to and on gameday. In addition to purchasing the ZipChair seating of their choice, fans can also enter to win the "Win Your Dreamseat, by ZipChair" throughout the season for a shot at a ZipChair Stealth Recliner. Fans from each of the four FCF teams who accumulate the most FAN IQ points by the close of the season will win a Most Valuable Fan prize pack, which features their choice of an exclusive Zipchair Stealth Recliner or Xpression Gaming Chair displaying the logo of their favorite FCF team.
The FCF inaugural six-week Season v1.0 began on February 13, 2021, played at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, GA and all-games and live play calling technology are hosted via FCF x Twitch Command Center at twitch.tv/fcf. Visit FCF.io to learn more about FCF, choose your team, and start taking control during this historic first season. Join the conversation Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with #FCF and #PowerToTheFans.
About Fan Controlled Football
Fan Controlled Football (FCF) – which combines the passion and competitiveness of live and fantasy sports with the interactivity of video games – is the first platform in professional sports history where fans get to call all the shots, from branding and personnel decisions to real-time play calling. Four teams, led by the biggest names in sports & entertainment, and stacked with professional athletes, begin their championship quest on February 13, 2021, when the inaugural six-week FCF season – Season v1.0 – kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia. Regular and postseason play, in addition to exclusive behind-the-scenes team content and league and team webcasts, will be available via twitch.tv/FCF
About DreamSeat LLC
DreamSeat's patented line of XZipit furnishings offer an innovative, high quality, interchangeable logo system that is used throughout its entire product line. DreamSeat specializes in commercial grade furnishings for professional sports teams, universities, firehouses, high schools, and corporations. Known for elevating the fan experience, DreamSeat creates custom, premium, VIP and general stadium seating to fit the specific needs of the client, application, and venue. Noteworthy clients include University of Alabama -Bryant-Denny Stadium, MLS, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Union, Seattle Mariners, Creighton University, Caesars, Harrah's, Bally's, William Hill, HyperX Arena/Allied Sports, Miami Open, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Padres, Denver Broncos, Texas Rangers, Live Nation Venues nationwide and many more. DreamSeat's affiliate companies, Zipchair and Zipchair Gaming, are online retailers that allows the consumer to purchase the same furniture used by their favorite professionals. DreamSeat is officially licensed by NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, EPL, Call of Duty and hundreds of Universities and Colleges. DreamSeat, headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, is a family-run business. For more information, visit http://www.dreamseat.com or follow @dreamseat on Twitter and Instagram.
ABOUT ZIPCHAIR AND ZIPCHAIR GAMING
Introduced in 2015, Zipchair and Zipchair Gaming are the retail sites for DreamSeat. Focused on delivering high quality, comfortable and durable fan furniture to the public, Zipchair.com provides the easiest way for the consumers to order the same furniture for their home as seen and used by their favorite teams and athletes. In 2018, Zipchair launched a personalization feature allowing customers to add their name, number or phrase to our licensed logo panels with only a few days lead time. The following year, Zipchair launched Zipchairgaming.com, a retail site dedicated to licensed logo furniture for the gamer. For more information on Zipchair, visit http://www.zipchair.com, follow @zipchair on Twitter and Instagram. You can learn about Zipchair Gaming by visiting http://www.zipchairgaming.com, or @ZipchairGaming on Twitter and Instagram.
