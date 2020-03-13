HOUSTON, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics ("A&R"), North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, has named Dionne Quiachon its Chief Environmental, Health, Safety & Security (EHS&S) Officer. Quiachon will be responsible for both Transport and EHS&S and will report to A&R Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy & Legal Officer, Alex Buck.
The addition of Quiachon to A&R's leadership supports the company's core focus on safety and environmental stewardship. Quiachon has more than 20 years of experience in industrial hygiene, regulatory compliance, accident investigations, emergency response management, and risk reduction.
Commenting on the announcement, Buck stated, "A&R puts safety at the forefront of everything we do. Bringing Dionne onto our team allows us to strengthen our existing foundation for health and safety practices. She will be responsible for all aspects of safety at the company, including Department of Transportation, OSHA, Responsible Care and sustainability."
Prior to joining A&R, Quiachon served as director of environmental health and safety, claims and security at Grocers Supply for more than six years. "I am thrilled to be joining A&R," she said. "A&R has a strong safety track record and I look forward to working with the team to take it to the next level."
A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk and liquid chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.