ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business Relationship Management Institute (BRM Institute) has formed a new Editorial Team in their ever-evolving quest to provide top-notch knowledge sharing and information to their members.
A high-profile member of the new team is Courtney Cole, New York Times Bestselling author of over 25 novels. Her skillset includes providing readability and the entertainment factor. She has over 20 years of writing, editing and content marketing experience. She graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a focus on marketing.
David Roberts is the Managing Editor for the team. David is a content strategist, writer, and editor. He is passionate about developing processes and promoting effective communication, and his goal is to consistently deliver engaging cross-platform content to the global BRM community. David graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a Bachelor of Arts in English. He loves discussing the nuts and bolts of language, and he's spent his career writing and editing a wide array of business communications.
Diana Courtney-Smith completes the team. With a versatile background working in the retail, academic medicine, IT, and non-profit industries, Diana has decades of experience working primarily within the learning and development space on mentoring, career, professional, and leadership development programs. In addition to spending time as a people and program developer, she has created a sizeable body of written work while also serving as a ghostwriter, editor, and proofreader for others on her team. She's a voracious reader, a lifelong learner and loves disappearing down "rabbit holes" looking for research material to create the perfect content.
Together, these three individuals form a powerhouse editing team that is focused on helping BRM Institute members connect relationships to results in workplaces around the world.
Currently, they are hard at work on a cornerstone project for BMI Institute, the BRMiBOK Evolution project. A vast repository of helpful articles geared toward Business Relationship Managers around the world, the BRMiBOK is a dynamic and interactive, created from knowledge contributions from BRM Institute members.
The BRMiBOK will launch October 4, 2021 for BRM Institute professional and corporate members. For information on how to become a member, visit http://www.brm.institute.
