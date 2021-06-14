CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Safe Haven Foundation (ASHF), an internationally acclaimed top Chicago-based 501©3 nonprofit dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness, is presenting an informational session about the Rauner Family Veterans Apartments by A Safe Haven from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at the Lake County Government Center Auditorium (B-Building), 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point, Indiana.
A Safe Haven Foundation's Co-Founder and President Neli Vazquez Rowland and CEO and Co-Founder Brian Rowland will be among the speakers along with Tracy Emmanuel, social work supervisor from the Jesse Brown HUD-VASH program, Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, Executive Director of Lake County Community and Economic Development Tim Brown, American Legion Patrick O'Donnell, and KMA Companies President Devin Rowland.
"We are honored to be giving such an event where veterans who are in need of affordable housing can come and hear what these Veteran apartments can provide to them," said Vazquez Rowland. "A Safe Haven Foundation provides a full and complete solution to prevent and end homelessness for over 700 veterans annually. In our eyes, these apartments can give these veterans a new and positive start to their lives. These fully furnished apartments provide amenities such as front desk security, off-street parking, laundry facilities, a fitness center, an outdoor gathering area, a community room, a computer center and Spanish-speaking staff. At the event, we also want to show the audience a veteran who has been helped by the services of A Safe Haven and is leading a life of independence. We are so grateful for our veterans for their service and we want to be sure that we will take care of them when they need assistance."
This project is a 75 Apartment Units Supportive Housing development. The apartments will be made available to low-income, senior and disabled military veterans who are referred to A Safe Haven by the local US Veteran Administration offices. Onsite services will include supportive housing, individualized case management and peer support services.
The HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program combines Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) rental assistance for homeless Veterans with case management and clinical services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). VA provides these services for participating Veterans at VA medical centers (VAMCs) and community-based outreach clinics to help Veterans find and sustain permanent housing. HUD has approved 75 vouchers for use by veterans for this project.
In addition to over $20 million in Federal HUD/VA rental housing tax credits, bond volume and other financing secured from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), former Governor of Illinois and Venture Capitalist, Bruce Rauner and his wife, Diana Rauner, have generously gifted $1,000,000 to A Safe Haven Foundation to support financing and long-term ongoing support.
To make this development a reality the leadership team at A Safe Haven Foundation has worked with KMA Companies as the development partner and the City of Hobart on this project for almost three years.
For more information about eligibility and referrals, contact the Jesse Brown HUD-VASH Team at 312-569-8387, Ext. 59339. For information about A Safe Haven Foundation, visit http://www.asafehaven.org.
About A Safe Haven
A Safe Haven Foundation is a 501(c)3 not for profit, social enterprise that helps people aspire, transform and sustain their lives as they transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency with pride and purpose. A Safe Haven provides the tools for each individual to overcome the root causes of homelessness through a holistic and scalable model. A Safe Haven's visible social and economic impact unites families, stabilizes neighborhoods, and creates vibrant, viable communities. To learn more about A Safe Haven visit, http://www.asafehaven.org. A Safe Haven Foundation has been proud to have been named a HUD Envision Center and a DOL VetHire Gold Medallion employer. ASHF is proudly co-founded by US ARMY VETERAN Brian Rowland. ###.
