LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CFL" designation has taken Los Angeles by storm with the recent launch of the American Academy for Certified Financial Litigators (AACFL) Los Angeles Chapter in April of 2021. The AACFL is proud to announce the creation of this chapter and applauds the commitment of its Founding Members. The organization's mission is to solve a growing problem in the divorce world a rapidly changing economy.

It makes sense that this demand has grown in the divorce world. A common path for attorneys is to study liberal arts at the undergraduate level, then to go to law school, and then to be advocating for their clients' financial future without any formal financial training. The mission of this group is to fix that problem because of how complex today's financial economy has become. A solid understanding of the financial fundamentals taught in the CFL™ Training course can make the difference between an attorney's client struggling after their divorce and the client being able to start the next chapter of their life with more financial security for their family. While years of experience as a divorce attorney is undoubtedly valuable, imagine the power and benefit to clients of combining that legal knowledge with enhanced financial skills!

An additional goal for the group is to raise the level of financial knowledge in the family law community, freeing up the judge's schedules from having to deal with these matters. This will allow judges to spend more time on areas such as domestic abuse, custody problems, and other important, non-financial, family matters. The organization believes that this is a goal that society would benefit from greatly.

The uniqueness of the CFL™ designation and training program is that it was developed by nationally recognized financial firms, financial experts, attorneys and judges who believe in the mission. To create public confidence, the CFL™ designation is only awarded to members of the AACFL who have taken the time to study and receive a passing grade on an objective, comprehensive exam covering these concepts. Not all divorce lawyers would make the commitment of time and effort to obtain and prove their knowledge in these areas. The AACFL seeks to publicly recognize the dedication of their members.

The AACFL seeks to publicly recognize the dedication of these Founding Members and will be indicating those who have earned the CFL designation on their Los Angeles website, available for public viewing: http://www.aacfl.org/chapter-la.

The AACFL is hopeful that this trend will continue in California and that its mission of helping the public and the court system will be achieved through the dedication of its members. Currently, the Founding Membership represents some of the finest divorce attorneys and firms in Los Angeles. The organization has been growing rapidly and currently has membership in over 20 metropolitan areas. Congratulations to the following Los Angeles Advisory Board and Founding Members!

Advisory Board Members:

David Yamamoto - Law Offices of David K. Yamamoto

Diana Zitser - Zitser Family Law Group, APC

John Gilligan -    Gilligan Frisco & Trutanich LLP

Kevin Martin -    Blank Rome LLP

Matthew Skarin Esq., CFLS, CPA -    Skarin Law Group, APC

Vicki Greene -    Law Offices of Vicki J. Greene, APLC

Jared Tonks, CPA, ABV, CFF - CBIZ Forensic and Financial Services

Blair Slattery, CPA, ABV - J.S. Held LLC

Ron Anfuso, CPA, ABV, CFF, CDFA, FABFA - Ron J. Anfuso, CPA, ABV, CFF, CDFA, FABFA

Founding Members:

Alexander Payne - Minyard Morris

Amaka Akudinobi - Amaka A. Akudinobi Law Offices

Ann E. Grant - The Law Office of Ann E. Grant

Cara Boroda - Van Oorschot Law Group P.C.

Cynthia Quintero - Law Office of Cynthia Quintero, A.P.C.

Daniel Gold - TLD Law

Edwin Castellanos - Castellanos & Associates, APLC

Emily Rubenstein - Law Office of Emily E. Rubenstein

Fahi Hallin - Harris Ginsberg LLP

Heather Mariano - The Law Offices of David K Yamamoto

Janani Rana - Minyard Morris

Janet Dockstader - Dockstader Orliczky

Jeffrey Bollinger - Moder Bollinger Melamed LLP

Jeffrey Hoffer - Hoffer Family Law Firm

Jeremy Swanson - Swanson'O Dell APC

Joanne Ratinoff - The Ratinoff Law Group

Jordon Steinberg - Kaufman Steinberg LLP

Julia Schneider - Wilkinson & Finkbeiner, LLP

Kendra Thomas - Thomas Law Offices

Kenneth Harvey - Law Offices of Kenneth L. Harvey

Lynda Sheridan - Law Offices of Lynda Sheridan

Marilyn M. Smith - The Law Office of Marilyn M. Smith

Marlo Van Oorschot - Van Oorschot Law Group P.C.

Melissa Hoff - Melissa Wheeler Hoff, Esq.

Michelle Dean - Michelle Dean Law, APC

Nicole Silverstein - Terry Levich Ross, APC.

Nicole Stednitz - Torrance Family Law, APC

Randy Medina - Law Offices of Randy W. Medina, APLC

Phyllicia Marquez - Law Offices of McPherson & Marquez

Regina Filippone - Regina Filippone, Attorney

Robert Borsky - Law Offices of Robert Borsky

Ryan Wood - Wood Law Group -    Founding Member

Stephanie Loftin - Long Beach Law, Inc., APLC

Swati Desai - Desai Family Law Group

Taylor Wallin - Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP.

Tigran Palyan - Palyan Law, APC

Yolanda Torres - Law Firm of Yolanda V Torres, APLC

