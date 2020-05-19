AACSB International is the world's largest business education network--connecting students, academia, and business. As a nonprofit membership organization AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact within business education. Founded in 1916, AACSB is a global association of more than 1,500 member organizations in over 90 countries and territories, with headquarters in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. With more than 785 business schools accredited worldwide, AACSB ensures the highest quality standard in business education to prepare the next generation of business leaders. (PRNewsfoto/AACSB International)