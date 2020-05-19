TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) wrapped up its first virtual International Conference and Annual Meeting (ICAM), where attendees discussed responses to COVID-19, leading change, online delivery, lifelong learning, and approaches to creating positive societal impact.
More than 650 representatives from over 350 organizations from around the world gathered to further pave the future of business education's learning and development opportunities.
Participant feedback was enthusiastic, with many appreciative of the valuable opportunity to learn and network from the safety of their homes. "I am glad I could still take part in the sessions, and was excited to attend my first ever virtual conference!" said one attendee.
Following the successful ICAM, AACSB will answer the call to be agile and adapt to current circumstances—just as its member schools must—and continue to offer a variety of virtual learning and development opportunities.
"With this new digital era, AACSB continues to embrace its role as a convener for the business education community. We are seizing this opportunity to connect our members through virtual conferences and seminars. With a variety of topics, including assurance of learning, quality improvement, and innovation, these events will strengthen school networks, provide peer-to-peer sharing, and help members navigate these unprecedented times," said Geoff Perry, AACSB's executive vice president and chief officer of Asia Pacific.
A sampling of upcoming virtual events includes:
Virtual Seminars
- Assurance of Learning I: Foundation and Fundamentals
- Engagement, Innovation, and Impact Seminar
- Seminar for New Associate Deans
Virtual Conferences
- AP and EMEA Accreditation Conference
- Global Accreditation Conference
- Associate Deans Conference
- Diversity and Inclusion Summit
For a full list of events, please visit aacsb.edu/events/digital-learning.
