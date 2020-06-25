TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB), the world's largest business education alliance, announces its board of directors for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,700 member organizations and over 850 accredited business schools worldwide. The global organization has members in more than 100 countries and territories and offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore.
"The dedicated volunteers of the AACSB board of directors play an integral role in leading business education's efforts to create lasting positive societal impact worldwide," said Caryn L. Beck-Dudley, president and CEO of AACSB. "Their insights, diversity, and leadership strengthen us as we connect business schools, the business community, and learners, and we are grateful for their service.
Beginning July 1, 2020, the following prominent business education and business professionals from around the world will serve on AACSB 2020-21 board of directors:
Board of Directors Leadership
- Linda U. Hadley, Columbus State University (United States), as chair
- Jikyeong Kang, Asian Institute of Management (Philippines), as vice chair-chair elect
- John A. Elliott, University of Connecticut (United States), as immediate past chair
- Sarah E. Nutter, University of Oregon (United States) as secretary-treasurer
- Caryn L. Beck-Dudley, AACSB International (United States), as president and chief executive officer
Board Members With Terms Expiring 2021
- McRae C. Banks, The University of North Carolina at Greensboro (United States)
- Luiz A. Brito, Fundação Getulio Vargas (Brazil)
- Robert Helsley, University of British Columbia (Canada)
- Amy Hillman, Arizona State University (United States)
- Alicia J. Jackson, Albany State University (United States)
- Moez Limayem, University of South Florida (United States)
- Ilian Mihov, INSEAD (France)
- Sergey Myasoedov, IBS-Moscow (Russia)
- François Ortalo-Magné, London Business School (United Kingdom)
- Kar Yan Tam, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (China)
- Peter A. Todd, HEC School of Management, Paris (France)
Board Members With Terms Expiring 2022
- Tracey Golden, Deloitte LLP (United States)
- Idalene Kesner, Indiana University, Bloomington/Indianapolis (United States)
- Stefanie A. Lenway, University of St. Thomas-Minnesota (United States)
- Tanuja Singh, Loyola University New Orleans (United States)
- Alexander J. Triantis, (United States)
- Fan Wang, Sun Yat-sen University (China)
Board Members With Terms Expiring 2023
- Deborah H. Caplan, NextEra Energy, Inc. (United States)
- Natalya Delcoure, Texas A&M University-Kingsville (United States)
- Gerard George, Singapore Management University (Singapore)
- Taylor Randall, University of Utah (United States)
- Karen Spens, Hanken School of Economics (Finland)
- Joyce A. Strawser, Seton Hall University (United States)
- Gregory J. Whitwell, The University of Sydney (Australia)
- Marilyn K. Wiley, University of North Texas (United States)
