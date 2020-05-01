DETROIT, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) announced today that it is changing the location for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and will hold it virtually in order to comply with governmental guidelines and to support the well-being of our associates and stockholders in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will not be held in person but will instead be held in a web-based audio format on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time.
Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. To be admitted to the meeting, stockholders must enter their control number found in the previously distributed proxy materials. If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, a control number must be obtained in advance to attend the meeting, to vote during the meeting, or to submit questions during the meeting. For more information, please refer to our additional proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The virtual meeting will be accessible at: www.meetingcenter.io/272714345 and the password for the meeting is AXL2020. During the meeting, stockholders will be able to vote and submit questions pertinent to meeting matters through the virtual meeting website.
AAM encourages stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting as described in the proxy materials.
AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.
