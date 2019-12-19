- Second quarter sales of $561 million, up 14% from $493 million in Q2 FY2019 - Second quarter GAAP and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.57 and $0.64, respectively - Second quarter cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations of $20 million - Financial guidance for Fiscal Year 2020 raised to sales of $2.150 to $2.225 billion and to adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.50 to $2.65