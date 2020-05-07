SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, today announced it is expanding operations in APAC, growing its teams within existing locations and opening an office in Vietnam. Their website localization launch supports the goal of providing greater service to its clientele in the APAC region.
The growth in operations and the team expansions in Japan, South Korea, India, China, Singapore, and the Philippines, come at a time when APAC's mobile advertising industry is experiencing remarkable growth. The BusinessOfApps states that APAC is leading the global mobile app growth index with three countries in the top five fastest-growing markets.
"We've seen tremendous growth throughout the APAC region, and we are committed to closely serving our growing client base in this region with our team of dedicated professionals," said Sid Bhatt, CEO and co-founder of Aarki. "With our mission to connect users to apps they love, our team is ready to deliver performance at scale to mobile marketers, as well as present the most engaging ad experience to end users."
To overcome language barriers and to bridge the distance gap with its clients and partners, Aarki has launched localized versions of its website in three languages: Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.
"We believe that each market is unique, and speaking the language of your partners and clients is the first step to a strong partnership," said Naoki Kobayashi, Vice President of Asia at Aarki. "With the localized websites, we allow our clients and prospects to take a peek at Aarki's capabilities and access valuable insights on the mobile marketing industry."
About Aarki
Aarki helps companies grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offers deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real-time with personalized creative. Aarki has been recognized by The American Business Awards, Red Herring 100, Internet Advertising Competition, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, The Drum Advertising Awards US, Horizon Interactive Awards, Effective Mobile Marketing Awards, The Wires by Exchange Wire, and Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @aarkimobile.
Media Contact:
Fellese Co
Email: media@aarki.com
Related Images
aarki-apac-expansion.jpg
Aarki_APAC_Expansion