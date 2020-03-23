NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 29, 2020.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
2.53%
2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21
2.09%
3) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.79%
4) U.S. Treasury Bonds 6.25%, 5/15/30
0.77%
5) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29
0.67%
6) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48
0.66%
7) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29
0.64%
8) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.61%
9) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24
0.59%
10) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24
0.55%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Credit Default Swaps
28.84%
SUBTOTAL
28.84%
Industrial
Communications - Media
3.22%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
2.77%
Basic
2.71%
Energy
2.58%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.53%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.18%
Capital Goods
2.05%
Services
1.65%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
1.56%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
1.03%
Technology
1.00%
Transportation - Services
0.55%
Other Industrial
0.31%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.29%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.22%
SUBTOTAL
24.65%
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.18%
Finance
0.92%
Insurance
0.71%
REITS
0.52%
Other Finance
0.32%
Brokerage
0.24%
SUBTOTAL
5.89%
Utility
Electric
0.70%
SUBTOTAL
0.70%
SUBTOTAL
60.08%
Global Governments
10.65%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
9.53%
Credit Default Swaps
0.77%
SUBTOTAL
10.30%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.15%
Insurance
2.01%
REITS
0.59%
SUBTOTAL
5.75%
Industrial
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.90%
Basic
0.78%
Technology
0.54%
Energy
0.49%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.28%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.26%
Capital Goods
0.20%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.19%
Other Industrial
0.15%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.13%
Communications - Media
0.12%
Services
0.08%
SUBTOTAL
4.12%
Utility
Electric
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
9.94%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
7.06%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.72%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.62%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.59%
SUBTOTAL
8.99%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
6.31%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.78%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.10%
SUBTOTAL
8.19%
Interest Rate Futures
5.93%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
1.14%
Technology
0.79%
Capital Goods
0.59%
Services
0.50%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.49%
Energy
0.49%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.26%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.14%
Communications - Media
0.14%
Other Industrial
0.13%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.11%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.09%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.07%
Basic
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
4.98%
Financial Institutions
Finance
0.12%
Insurance
0.12%
SUBTOTAL
0.24%
Utility
Electric
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
5.40%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.55%
Basic
0.48%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.34%
Energy
0.32%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.25%
Other Industrial
0.09%
Transportation - Services
0.04%
Communications - Media
0.04%
Capital Goods
0.02%
Transportation - Airlines
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
2.14%
Utility
Electric
0.40%
SUBTOTAL
0.40%
Financial Institutions
Banking
0.05%
Insurance
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
2.60%
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
2.11%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.75%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.31%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.26%
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
1.33%
Common Stocks
1.19%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
1.07%
SUBTOTAL
1.07%
Total Return Swaps
0.87%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.62%
SUBTOTAL
0.62%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.55%
Investment Companies
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.50%
SUBTOTAL
0.50%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
0.42%
SUBTOTAL
0.42%
Preferred Stocks
Financial Institutions
0.28%
Utility
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.30%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.26%
Local Governments - Regional Bonds
0.02%
Warrants
0.02%
Whole Loan Trusts
Performing Asset
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.01%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.36%
Net Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
10.38%
Cash
1.44%
Governments - Treasuries
0.88%
Foreign Currency
-0.02%
SUBTOTAL
12.68%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-5.77%
Swaps Offsets
-37.90%
SUBTOTAL
-43.67%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
67.48%
Brazil
3.76%
United Kingdom
2.22%
Canada
1.76%
Indonesia
1.34%
France
1.25%
Netherlands
1.23%
Egypt
1.12%
Argentina
1.05%
Cayman Islands
1.03%
Luxembourg
0.99%
Dominican Republic
0.92%
Colombia
0.91%
Italy
0.90%
Spain
0.83%
Nigeria
0.82%
Switzerland
0.74%
Russia
0.74%
Mexico
0.70%
Turkey
0.67%
Ukraine
0.63%
Ivory Coast
0.50%
Bahrain
0.49%
Kenya
0.48%
Ireland
0.46%
Oman
0.45%
Sri Lanka
0.40%
Angola
0.39%
Finland
0.36%
Gabon
0.34%
Zambia
0.32%
Costa Rica
0.31%
United Arab Emirates
0.30%
Mongolia
0.29%
Honduras
0.28%
Ghana
0.27%
Ecuador
0.27%
Senegal
0.26%
Bermuda
0.26%
Sweden
0.22%
Denmark
0.19%
Jamaica
0.18%
Norway
0.17%
Hong Kong
0.16%
Germany
0.16%
El Salvador
0.15%
Cameroon
0.12%
South Africa
0.12%
Chile
0.12%
Venezuela
0.11%
Israel
0.10%
Australia
0.10%
Macau
0.09%
Peru
0.09%
Trinidad & Tobago
0.08%
Kazakhstan
0.07%
Jordan
0.06%
Lebanon
0.06%
Iraq
0.06%
India
0.05%
Pakistan
0.02%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
98.91%
Japanese Yen
0.83%
Egypt Pound
0.53%
Indian Rupee
0.29%
Nigerian Naira
0.26%
Russian Rubles
0.17%
Brazilian Real
0.14%
Pakistan Rupee
0.09%
Argentine Peso
0.05%
Colombian Peso
0.04%
Mexican Peso
0.03%
South African Rand
0.03%
Great British Pound
0.02%
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
0.01%
Malaysian Ringgit
0.01%
New Zealand Dollar
0.01%
Swedish Krona
0.01%
Polish Zloty
-0.01%
Norwegian Krone
-0.03%
Indonesian Rupiah
-0.69%
Euro
-0.70%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
7.26%
AA
1.65%
A
1.89%
BBB
16.67%
BB
23.75%
B
20.95%
CCC
6.72%
CC
0.34%
C
0.14%
D
0.06%
Not Rated
4.62%
Short Term Investments
11.26%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.36%
N/A
5.05%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
12.78%
1 to 5 years
47.54%
5 to 10 years
29.75%
10 to 20 years
6.15%
20 to 30 years
2.13%
More Than 30 years
0.44%
Other
1.21%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.57%
Average Bond Price:
103.69
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
45.44%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
45.44%
Average Maturity:
5.35 Years
Effective Duration:
3.80 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,127.25 Million
Net Asset Value:
$13.07
Number of Holdings:
1574
Portfolio Turnover:
40%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L.P.