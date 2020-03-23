NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 29, 2020.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 


2.53%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.09%

3) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 


1.79%

4) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 


0.77%

5) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.67%

6) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48 

0.66%

7) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 


0.64%

8) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.61%

9) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 

0.59%

10) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 


0.55%

 

Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Credit Default Swaps


28.84%

SUBTOTAL


28.84%

Industrial



Communications - Media


3.22%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


2.77%

Basic


2.71%

Energy


2.58%

Communications - Telecommunications


2.53%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


2.18%

Capital Goods


2.05%

Services


1.65%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


1.56%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


1.03%

Technology


1.00%

Transportation - Services


0.55%

Other Industrial


0.31%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.29%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.22%

SUBTOTAL


24.65%

Financial Institutions



Banking


3.18%

Finance


0.92%

Insurance


0.71%

REITS


0.52%

Other Finance


0.32%

Brokerage


0.24%

SUBTOTAL


5.89%

Utility



Electric


0.70%

SUBTOTAL


0.70%

SUBTOTAL


60.08%

Global Governments


10.65%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


9.53%

Credit Default Swaps


0.77%

SUBTOTAL


10.30%

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


3.15%

Insurance


2.01%

REITS


0.59%

SUBTOTAL


5.75%

Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.90%

Basic


0.78%

Technology


0.54%

Energy


0.49%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.28%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.26%

Capital Goods


0.20%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.19%

Other Industrial


0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.13%

Communications - Media


0.12%

Services


0.08%

SUBTOTAL


4.12%

Utility



Electric


0.07%

SUBTOTAL


0.07%

SUBTOTAL


9.94%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


7.06%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.72%

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.62%

Agency Fixed Rate


0.59%

SUBTOTAL


8.99%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


6.31%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


1.78%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.10%

SUBTOTAL


8.19%

Interest Rate Futures


5.93%

Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


1.14%

Technology


0.79%

Capital Goods


0.59%

Services


0.50%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.49%

Energy


0.49%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.26%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.14%

Communications - Media


0.14%

Other Industrial


0.13%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.07%

Basic


0.04%

SUBTOTAL


4.98%

Financial Institutions



Finance


0.12%

Insurance


0.12%

SUBTOTAL


0.24%

Utility



Electric


0.18%

SUBTOTAL


0.18%

SUBTOTAL


5.40%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.55%

Basic


0.48%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.34%

Energy


0.32%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.25%

Other Industrial


0.09%

Transportation - Services


0.04%

Communications - Media


0.04%

Capital Goods


0.02%

Transportation - Airlines


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


2.14%

Utility



Electric


0.40%

SUBTOTAL


0.40%

Financial Institutions



Banking


0.05%

Insurance


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.06%

SUBTOTAL


2.60%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries


2.11%

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.75%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate


0.31%

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.26%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


1.33%

Common Stocks


1.19%

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


1.07%

SUBTOTAL


1.07%

Total Return Swaps


0.87%

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.62%

SUBTOTAL


0.62%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.55%

Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.50%

SUBTOTAL


0.50%

Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts


0.42%

SUBTOTAL


0.42%

Preferred Stocks



Financial Institutions


0.28%

Utility


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


0.30%

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.26%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds


0.02%

Warrants


0.02%

Whole Loan Trusts



Performing Asset


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.36%

Net Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


10.38%

Cash


1.44%

Governments - Treasuries


0.88%

Foreign Currency


-0.02%

SUBTOTAL


12.68%

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-5.77%

Swaps Offsets


-37.90%

SUBTOTAL


-43.67%

Total


100.00%

 

Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


67.48%

Brazil


3.76%

United Kingdom


2.22%

Canada


1.76%

Indonesia


1.34%

France


1.25%

Netherlands


1.23%

Egypt


1.12%

Argentina


1.05%

Cayman Islands


1.03%

Luxembourg


0.99%

Dominican Republic


0.92%

Colombia


0.91%

Italy


0.90%

Spain


0.83%

Nigeria


0.82%

Switzerland


0.74%

Russia


0.74%

Mexico


0.70%

Turkey


0.67%

Ukraine


0.63%

Ivory Coast


0.50%

Bahrain


0.49%

Kenya


0.48%

Ireland


0.46%

Oman


0.45%

Sri Lanka


0.40%

Angola


0.39%

Finland


0.36%

Gabon


0.34%

Zambia


0.32%

Costa Rica


0.31%

United Arab Emirates


0.30%

Mongolia


0.29%

Honduras


0.28%

Ghana


0.27%

Ecuador


0.27%

Senegal


0.26%

Bermuda


0.26%

Sweden


0.22%

Denmark


0.19%

Jamaica


0.18%

Norway


0.17%

Hong Kong


0.16%

Germany


0.16%

El Salvador


0.15%

Cameroon


0.12%

South Africa


0.12%

Chile


0.12%

Venezuela


0.11%

Israel


0.10%

Australia


0.10%

Macau


0.09%

Peru


0.09%

Trinidad & Tobago


0.08%

Kazakhstan


0.07%

Jordan


0.06%

Lebanon


0.06%

Iraq


0.06%

India


0.05%

Pakistan


0.02%

Total Investments


100.00%

 

Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States Dollar


98.91%

Japanese Yen


0.83%

Egypt Pound


0.53%

Indian Rupee


0.29%

Nigerian Naira


0.26%

Russian Rubles


0.17%

Brazilian Real


0.14%

Pakistan Rupee


0.09%

Argentine Peso


0.05%

Colombian Peso


0.04%

Mexican Peso


0.03%

South African Rand


0.03%

Great British Pound


0.02%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)


0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit


0.01%

New Zealand Dollar


0.01%

Swedish Krona


0.01%

Polish Zloty


-0.01%

Norwegian Krone


-0.03%

Indonesian Rupiah


-0.69%

Euro


-0.70%

Total Net Assets


100.00%

 

Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


7.26%

AA


1.65%

A


1.89%

BBB


16.67%

BB


23.75%

B


20.95%

CCC


6.72%

CC


0.34%

C


0.14%

D


0.06%

Not Rated


4.62%

Short Term Investments


11.26%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.36%

N/A


5.05%

Total


100.00%

 

Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


12.78%

1 to 5 years


47.54%

5 to 10 years


29.75%

10 to 20 years


6.15%

20 to 30 years


2.13%

More Than 30 years


0.44%

Other


1.21%

Total Net Assets


100.00%

 

Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.57%

Average Bond Price:


103.69

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):


Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


45.44%

Preferred stock:


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00%

VMTP Shares:


0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:


45.44%

Average Maturity:


5.35  Years

Effective Duration:


3.80  Years

Total Net Assets:


$1,127.25 Million

Net Asset Value:


$13.07

Number of Holdings:


1574

Portfolio Turnover:


40%

 

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L.P.

