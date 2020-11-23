NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31,2020.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 


2.47%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

1.70%

3) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 


1.56%

4) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41 

0.84%

5) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.72%

6) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.65%

7) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.55%

8) Nigeria Government International Bond  7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 

0.51%

9) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 

0.50%

10) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 


0.44%




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media


3.31%

Energy


3.19%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


2.92%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


2.80%

Basic


2.67%

Capital Goods


2.48%

Services


2.36%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


2.15%

Communications - Telecommunications


2.04%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


1.66%

Technology


1.59%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


1.45%

Transportation - Services


0.55%

Other Industrial


0.34%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.31%

Transportation - Airlines


0.17%

SUBTOTAL


29.99%

Credit Default Swaps


28.85%

SUBTOTAL


28.85%

Financial Institutions



Banking


2.41%

Finance


0.93%

Insurance


0.80%

REITS


0.78%

Brokerage


0.48%

Other Finance


0.44%

SUBTOTAL


5.84%

Utility



Electric


0.55%

SUBTOTAL


0.55%

SUBTOTAL


65.23%

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


5.40%

Insurance


2.00%

Finance


0.63%

REITS


0.45%

Brokerage


0.14%

Other Finance


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


8.64%

Industrial



Energy


1.47%

Basic


0.98%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.93%

Technology


0.74%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.74%

Transportation - Airlines


0.49%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.41%

Transportation - Services


0.35%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.29%

Capital Goods


0.18%

Other Industrial


0.16%

Services


0.13%

Communications - Media


0.13%

SUBTOTAL


7.00%

Utility



Electric


0.06%

SUBTOTAL


0.06%

SUBTOTAL


15.70%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


10.81%

Credit Default Swaps


0.48%

SUBTOTAL


11.29%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


8.40%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.66%

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.55%

Agency Fixed Rate


0.51%

SUBTOTAL


10.12%

Global Governments


7.56%

Interest Rate Futures


6.24%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


4.63%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


1.30%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.09%

SUBTOTAL


6.02%

Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.90%

Technology


0.77%

Capital Goods


0.55%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.53%

Services


0.53%

Communications - Media


0.33%

Energy


0.20%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.16%

Other Industrial


0.13%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.10%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.08%

Basic


0.05%

Transportation - Airlines


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


4.55%

Utility



Electric


0.19%

SUBTOTAL


0.19%

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.13%

Finance


0.03%

SUBTOTAL


0.16%

SUBTOTAL


4.90%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.30%

Energy


0.66%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.47%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.43%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.29%

Capital Goods


0.23%

Communications - Media


0.08%

Transportation - Services


0.05%

SUBTOTAL


3.51%

Utility



Electric


0.40%

SUBTOTAL


0.40%

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.07%

Banking


0.05%

SUBTOTAL


0.12%

SUBTOTAL


4.03%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries


1.70%

Total Return Swaps


1.36%

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


1.32%

SUBTOTAL


1.32%

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


1.22%

SUBTOTAL


1.22%

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.50%

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.28%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate


0.28%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


1.07%

Common Stocks


1.06%

Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.52%

SUBTOTAL


0.52%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.37%

Preferred Stocks



Financial Institutions


0.23%

Industrial


0.10%

SUBTOTAL


0.33%

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.24%

Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts


0.16%

SUBTOTAL


0.16%

Warrants


0.03%

Options Purchased - Puts



Swaptions


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


0.02%

Whole Loan Trusts



Performing Asset


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.05%

Net Cash Equivalents



Cash


2.18%

Investment Companies


0.64%

Governments - Treasuries


0.28%

Foreign Currency


-0.03%

SUBTOTAL


3.07%

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-6.40%

Swaps Offsets


-37.12%

SUBTOTAL


-43.52%

Total


100.00%




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


64.84%

Brazil


4.47%

United Kingdom


2.69%

Mexico


1.68%

Canada


1.62%

Egypt


1.34%

France


1.14%

Colombia


1.11%

Dominican Republic


1.03%

Indonesia


0.98%

Cayman Islands


0.97%

Netherlands


0.94%

Italy


0.92%

Argentina


0.89%

Switzerland


0.89%

Luxembourg


0.83%

Nigeria


0.82%

Ukraine


0.80%

Bahrain


0.76%

Spain


0.67%

Russia


0.67%

Ivory Coast


0.60%

Ireland


0.56%

South Africa


0.53%

Kenya


0.51%

Oman


0.47%

Bermuda


0.43%

Gabon


0.42%

Senegal


0.40%

Finland


0.39%

Ghana


0.37%

Angola


0.36%

Sweden


0.34%

Germany


0.30%

Honduras


0.30%

Ecuador


0.29%

Zambia


0.28%

Macau


0.28%

El Salvador


0.27%

Denmark


0.27%

Costa Rica


0.26%

Israel


0.22%

Hong Kong


0.19%

Turkey


0.19%

Chile


0.19%

Mongolia


0.18%

Norway


0.16%

Australia


0.15%

Jamaica


0.14%

Peru


0.13%

Japan


0.10%

China


0.08%

Kazakhstan


0.08%

Venezuela


0.07%

Guatemala


0.06%

Jordan


0.06%

United Arab Emirates


0.06%

Iraq


0.06%

Morocco


0.05%

Sri Lanka


0.05%

Kuwait


0.04%

Lebanon


0.03%

Pakistan


0.02%

Total Investments


100.00%




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States Dollar


101.22%

Egypt Pound


0.28%

Nigerian Naira


0.06%

Great British Pound


0.03%

Argentine Peso


0.02%

Indian Rupee


0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit


0.01%

Canadian Dollar


-0.01%

Swiss Franc


-0.01%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)


-0.01%

Polish Zloty


-0.01%

Brazilian Real


-0.05%

Colombian Peso


-0.06%

Australian Dollar


-0.25%

New Zealand Dollar


-0.25%

Russian Rubles


-0.26%

Euro


-0.72%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


7.15%

AA


1.04%

A


1.35%

BBB


22.46%

BB


26.49%

B


22.11%

CCC


8.34%

CC


0.67%

C


0.11%

D


0.37%

Not Rated


5.82%

Short Term Investments


0.92%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.05%

N/A


3.22%

Total


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


4.56%

1 to 5 years


56.13%

5 to 10 years


26.87%

10 to 20 years


7.01%

20 to 30 years


3.91%

More Than 30 years


0.43%

Other


1.09%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.64%

Average Bond Price:


101.63

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):


Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


29.61%

Preferred stock:


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00%

VMTP Shares:


0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:


29.61%

Average Maturity:


5.92  Years

Effective Duration:


4.47  Years

Total Net Assets:


$1,044.48 Million

Net Asset Value:


$12.11

Number of Holdings:


1507

Portfolio Turnover:


32%


* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.


The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

