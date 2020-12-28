NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30,2020.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
2.35%
2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/23
1.79%
3) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.48%
4) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41
0.86%
5) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.63%
6) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24
0.56%
7) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47
0.53%
8) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24
0.50%
9) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29
0.42%
10) First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 7.25%, 4/01/23
0.39%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
3.57%
Communications - Media
3.32%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
2.87%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.77%
Basic
2.57%
Capital Goods
2.50%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.46%
Services
2.32%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.02%
Technology
1.70%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
1.68%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
1.57%
Transportation - Services
0.54%
Other Industrial
0.35%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.32%
Transportation - Airlines
0.17%
SUBTOTAL
30.73%
Credit Default Swaps
28.90%
SUBTOTAL
28.90%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.35%
Finance
0.90%
REITS
0.77%
Insurance
0.77%
Brokerage
0.48%
Other Finance
0.44%
SUBTOTAL
5.71%
Utility
Electric
0.55%
SUBTOTAL
0.55%
SUBTOTAL
65.89%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
5.28%
Insurance
1.97%
Finance
0.98%
REITS
0.44%
Brokerage
0.13%
Other Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
8.82%
Industrial
Energy
1.45%
Basic
0.96%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.92%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.74%
Technology
0.72%
Transportation - Airlines
0.49%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.40%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.27%
Capital Goods
0.19%
Other Industrial
0.16%
Services
0.12%
Communications - Media
0.12%
SUBTOTAL
6.54%
Utility
Electric
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
15.42%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
10.96%
Credit Default Swaps
0.47%
SUBTOTAL
11.43%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
7.99%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.62%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.52%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.47%
SUBTOTAL
9.60%
Global Governments
6.60%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.72%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.20%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.08%
SUBTOTAL
6.00%
Interest Rate Futures
5.89%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.87%
Technology
0.74%
Capital Goods
0.54%
Services
0.52%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.51%
Communications - Media
0.31%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.16%
Other Industrial
0.13%
Energy
0.12%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.11%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.10%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.08%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.08%
Basic
0.05%
Transportation - Airlines
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
4.34%
Utility
Electric
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
0.18%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.13%
SUBTOTAL
0.13%
SUBTOTAL
4.65%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.52%
Energy
0.70%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.47%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.43%
Capital Goods
0.24%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.23%
Communications - Media
0.08%
Transportation - Services
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
3.71%
Utility
Electric
0.39%
SUBTOTAL
0.39%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.07%
Banking
0.05%
SUBTOTAL
0.12%
SUBTOTAL
4.22%
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
1.79%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
1.42%
SUBTOTAL
1.42%
Total Return Swaps
1.42%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
1.33%
SUBTOTAL
1.33%
Common Stocks
1.30%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.47%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.27%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.26%
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
1.01%
Investment Companies
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.51%
SUBTOTAL
0.51%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.32%
Preferred Stocks
Financial Institutions
0.22%
Industrial
0.10%
SUBTOTAL
0.32%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.25%
Warrants
0.03%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.05%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
-0.31%
SUBTOTAL
-0.31%
Net Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
1.36%
Cash
0.78%
Foreign Currency
-0.02%
SUBTOTAL
2.12%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-5.89%
Swaps Offsets
-35.27%
SUBTOTAL
-41.16%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
65.05%
Brazil
4.53%
United Kingdom
2.68%
Mexico
1.76%
Canada
1.72%
Colombia
1.13%
France
1.11%
Egypt
1.06%
Dominican Republic
1.02%
Cayman Islands
0.97%
Netherlands
0.92%
Italy
0.91%
Argentina
0.91%
Switzerland
0.88%
Nigeria
0.85%
Luxembourg
0.84%
Ukraine
0.82%
Ivory Coast
0.76%
Bahrain
0.75%
Russia
0.67%
Spain
0.65%
South Africa
0.57%
Ireland
0.55%
Zambia
0.54%
Kenya
0.50%
Oman
0.46%
Gabon
0.44%
Senegal
0.42%
Bermuda
0.41%
Angola
0.39%
Finland
0.38%
Ghana
0.38%
Sweden
0.35%
Germany
0.30%
El Salvador
0.29%
Honduras
0.28%
Macau
0.28%
Ecuador
0.27%
Denmark
0.27%
Costa Rica
0.27%
Indonesia
0.26%
Israel
0.22%
Hong Kong
0.19%
Turkey
0.19%
Chile
0.18%
Mongolia
0.17%
Norway
0.16%
Peru
0.16%
Australia
0.14%
Jamaica
0.14%
Japan
0.11%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.11%
China
0.08%
Kazakhstan
0.07%
Venezuela
0.07%
Guatemala
0.06%
Jordan
0.06%
United Arab Emirates
0.06%
Iraq
0.06%
Morocco
0.05%
Kuwait
0.04%
Lebanon
0.03%
Sri Lanka
0.03%
Pakistan
0.02%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
100.14%
Russian Rubles
0.49%
Egypt Pound
0.26%
Indonesian Rupiah
0.19%
Great British Pound
0.04%
Nigerian Naira
0.04%
Argentine Peso
0.01%
Malaysian Ringgit
0.01%
Norwegian Krone
0.01%
Taiwan New Dollar
0.01%
Swiss Franc
-0.01%
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
-0.01%
South African Rand
-0.01%
Brazilian Real
-0.06%
Colombian Peso
-0.06%
Euro
-1.05%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
5.40%
AA
0.95%
A
1.30%
BBB
21.57%
BB
27.17%
B
24.11%
CCC
8.41%
CC
0.54%
C
0.11%
D
0.58%
Not Rated
5.56%
Short Term Investments
1.36%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.05%
N/A
2.99%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
6.97%
1 to 5 years
58.50%
5 to 10 years
22.19%
10 to 20 years
6.67%
20 to 30 years
4.03%
More Than 30 years
0.31%
Other
1.33%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.60%
Average Bond Price:
104.56
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
43.27%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
43.27%
Average Maturity:
5.50 Years
Effective Duration:
4.35 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,098.26 Million
Net Asset Value:
$12.74
Number of Holdings:
1510
Portfolio Turnover:
32%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.