TAMPA, Fla., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacode, one of the fastest-growing Cybersecurity & Compliance firms in the U.S., announced the hiring of Cybersecurity and Compliance Industry Leader Greg Chevalier as Senior Vice President of Partner Development and Sales Strategy.
In this new role, Mr. Chevalier will be responsible for driving the company's growth strategy in partner channels in addition to driving the company's go-to-market strategy and messaging. Greg joins the Abacode team with over 20 years as a Cybersecurity and Compliance expert setting and executing on growth strategies for industry-leading companies.
Mr. Chevalier is a key addition to the company's continued commitment to building a world-class company and partner program. His hiring shows Abacode's continued commitment to enabling current and future partners to bring Abacode's Cybersecurity and Compliance expertise to partners' clients on a global basis.
"The industry continues to lack a holistic, end-to-end Cybersecurity and Compliance leader that delivers significant business value and subject matter expertise. That is a unique characteristic here at Abacode and fundamental to my desire to join this team. Expertise is in the culture here and that is driven from a great management team top-down and great employees in all disciplines inside of Abacode," commented Greg.
"We at Abacode, our investors, and our board are very excited to have Greg on board. He brings a level of expertise and business knowledge in Cybersecurity that is unmatched in our industry," commented Michael Ferris, CEO of Abacode. "Greg is highly connected in the Cybersecurity world and is well respected in the industry. That allows Abacode to attract quality partners and that will fuel our continued growth, and position as a top Cybersecurity and Compliance company," said Mr. Ferris.
About Abacode:
Abacode is a next-generation Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Provider. Leveraging a unified platform, Abacode combines leading technologies and professional services to implement holistic, framework-based Cybersecurity programs for clients throughout the world. Our unique model enables organizations to make objective and reasoned security investments based on their business needs, budget, and risk tolerance.
We are a certified turnkey solution provider of all necessary disciplines for clients to meet regulatory mandates and business Cybersecurity standards. We work in collaboration with third-party audit, attestation and certification bodies where we complete the gaps between preparing a client to meet a compliance standard and the implementation and ongoing management of an entire program. Our unified services platform is designed for ongoing compliance changes and updates along with continuous Cybersecurity monitoring and management.
Abacode has offices in the Americas and Europe.
Learn more at https://abacode.com or insight@abacode.com
Contact Greg at:
Greg Chevalier
Senior Vice President Partners and Sales Strategy
greg.chevalier@abacode.com
Related Images
greg-chevalier.jpg
Greg Chevalier
Senior Vice President Partners and Sales Strategy