- Abbott's antibody test to be deployed as part of the UK Secretary of State for Health's initiative for highly-reliable, large-scale antibody testing - European-made blood test will run on Abbott's ARCHITECT® i1000SR and i2000SR, as well as its Alinity(TM) i laboratory instruments - 800,000 Abbott tests have already been delivered to NHS laboratories across the UK - Test demonstrated reliable results with 99.6% specificity and 100% sensitivity for patients tested 14 days or more after symptoms started