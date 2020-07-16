Abbott_Logo.jpg

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

  • Second-quarter worldwide sales of $7.3 billion decreased 8.2 percent on a reported basis and 5.4 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
  • Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations under GAAP was $0.30 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, was $0.57 in the second quarter.
  • Abbott projects full-year 2020 diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of at least $2.00 and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of at least $3.25.
  • In April, Abbott announced CE Mark approval for its TriClip heart valve repair system, the world's first minimally invasive, clip-based tricuspid heart valve repair device.
  • In June, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of FreeStyle® Libre 2 as an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for adults and children ages 4 and older with diabetes, achieving the highest level of accuracy and performance standards.1  
  • Last week, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its next-generation Gallant implantable cardioverter defibrillator and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator devices to help manage heart rhythm disorders. These devices offer Bluetooth technology and a new patient smartphone app for improved remote monitoring and enhanced patient-physician engagement.

"Our diversified business model has proven to be a true strength during this time," said Robert B. Ford, president and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We're a leader in the global COVID-19 testing efforts, we've continued to advance our pipeline and, importantly, we saw significant improvements in growth trends throughout the quarter in the business areas that were initially most impacted by the pandemic."

SECOND-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the second quarter 2020:

Total Company
($ in millions)









% Change vs. 2Q19



Sales 2Q20


Reported


Organic



 U.S. 


 Int'l 


 Total 


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total *


2,638


4,690


7,328


(7.4)


(8.6)


(8.2)


(7.4)


(4.2)


(5.4)

Nutrition


808


1,075


1,883


2.9


(1.4)


0.4


2.9


3.3


3.1

Diagnostics


857


1,137


1,994


23.2


(5.9)


4.7


23.2


(2.2)


7.1

Established Pharmaceuticals


--


1,013


1,013


 n/a 


(8.6)


(8.6)


 n/a 


(0.7)


(0.7)

Medical Devices


966


1,457


2,423


(29.0)


(15.0)


(21.2)


(29.0)


(12.7)


(19.9)


* Total Q2 2020 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $15 million.

















% Change vs. 1H19



Sales 1H20


Reported


Organic



 U.S. 


 Int'l 


 Total 


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total *


5,494


9,560


15,054


(1.9)


(3.5)


(3.0)


(1.9)


0.0


(0.7)

Nutrition


1,620


2,167


3,787


5.7


1.5


3.3


5.7


4.7


5.1

Diagnostics


1,660


2,160


3,820


16.9


(7.1)


2.0


16.9


(3.9)


4.0

Established Pharmaceuticals


--


2,057


2,057


 n/a 


(2.1)


(2.1)


 n/a 


4.0


4.0

Medical Devices


2,199


3,161


5,360


(16.6)


(5.2)


(10.2)


(16.6)


(2.7)


(8.8)


* Total 1H 2020 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $30 million.


n/a = Not Applicable.


Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Second-quarter 2020 worldwide sales of $7.3 billion decreased 8.2 percent on a reported basis. On an organic basis, worldwide sales decreased 5.4 percent. First-half 2020 worldwide sales of $15.1 billion decreased 3.0 percent on a reported basis and 0.7 percent on an organic basis.

Nutrition
($ in millions)        














% Change vs. 2Q19








Sales 2Q20


Reported


Organic








U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total







808


1,075


1,883


2.9


(1.4)


0.4


2.9


3.3


3.1

Pediatric







484


540


1,024


2.1


(6.4)


(2.6)


2.1


(2.2)


(0.3)

Adult







324


535


859


4.2


4.3


4.3


4.2


9.3


7.4




















% Change vs. 1H19








Sales 1H20


Reported


Organic








U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total







1,620


2,167


3,787


5.7


1.5


3.3


5.7


4.7


5.1

Pediatric







1,002


1,111


2,113


8.0


(3.6)


1.6


8.0


(1.0)


3.0

Adult







618


1,056


1,674


2.2


7.6


5.5


2.2


11.5


7.9

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 0.4 percent on a reported basis and 3.1 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Strong U.S. and international sales performance of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, led to global Adult Nutrition sales growth of 7.4 percent on an organic basis. In Pediatric Nutrition, sales were led by U.S. growth of Pedialyte®, Abbott's oral rehydration brand, as well as growth in Southeast Asia, which were offset by challenging conditions in Greater China.

For the first half of 2020, worldwide Nutrition sales increased 3.3 percent on a reported basis and 5.1 percent on an organic basis, including organic sales growth of 3.0 percent in Pediatric Nutrition and 7.9 percent in Adult Nutrition.

Diagnostics
($ in millions)









% Change vs. 2Q19



Sales 2Q20


Reported


Organic



U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total


857


1,137


1,994


23.2


(5.9)


4.7


23.2


(2.2)


7.1

Core Laboratory


289


698


987


6.4


(22.2)


(15.5)


6.4


(19.0)


(13.1)

Molecular


144


215


359


276.7


209.9


233.6


276.7


222.1


241.4

Point of Care


79


39


118


(30.6)


25.8


(18.3)


(30.6)


29.0


(17.6)

Rapid Diagnostics


345


185


530


26.9


(12.6)


9.6


26.9


(9.2)


11.0










% Change vs. 1H19



Sales 1H20


Reported


Organic



U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total


1,660


2,160


3,820


16.9


(7.1)


2.0


16.9


(3.9)


4.0

Core Laboratory


556


1,420


1,976


6.7


(16.9)


(11.4)


6.7


(14.0)


(9.2)

Molecular


209


289


498


166.1


111.1


131.1


166.1


118.2


135.7

Point of Care


182


74


256


(18.0)


28.9


(8.4)


(18.0)


31.4


(7.8)

Rapid Diagnostics


713


377


1,090


19.3


(10.9)


6.8


19.3


(7.8)


8.1

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 4.7 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter, including an unfavorable 2.4 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 7.1 percent on an organic basis.

In Core Laboratory Diagnostics, lower routine diagnostics testing due to COVID-19 was partially offset by sales of Abbott's COVID-19 laboratory-based tests for the detection of the IgG antibody, which determines if someone was previously infected with the virus. Core Laboratory IgG antibody testing-related sales on Abbott's Architect® and Alinity i platforms were $152 million in the quarter.

Molecular Diagnostics sales increased 233.6 percent on a reported basis and 241.4 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Strong growth was driven by demand for Abbott's laboratory-based molecular tests for COVID-19 on its m2000 and Alinity m platforms. Molecular Diagnostics COVID-19 testing-related sales were $283 million in the quarter.

Rapid Diagnostics sales increased 9.6 percent on a reported basis and 11.0 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Lower base business sales were more than offset by strong demand for Abbott's point-of-care COVID-19 molecular test on its ID NOW platform. Rapid Diagnostics COVID-19 testing-related sales were $180 million in the quarter.

Established Pharmaceuticals
($ in millions)









% Change vs. 2Q19



Sales 2Q20


Reported


Organic



U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total


--


1,013


1,013


 n/a 


(8.6)


(8.6)


 n/a 


(0.7)


(0.7)

Key Emerging Markets


--


764


764


 n/a 


(10.3)


(10.3)


 n/a 


(0.4)


(0.4)

Other


--


249


249


 n/a 


(2.6)


(2.6)


 n/a 


(1.5)


(1.5)










% Change vs. 1H19



Sales 1H20


Reported


Organic



U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total


--


2,057


2,057


 n/a 


(2.1)


(2.1)


 n/a 


4.0


4.0

Key Emerging Markets


--


1,577


1,577


 n/a 


(1.7)


(1.7)


 n/a 


5.9


5.9

Other


--


480


480


 n/a 


(3.1)


(3.1)


 n/a 


(2.1)


(2.1)

Established Pharmaceuticals sales decreased 8.6 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter and decreased 0.7 percent on an organic basis. For the first half of 2020, Established Pharmaceuticals sales decreased 2.1 percent on a reported basis and increased 4.0 percent on an organic basis.

Key Emerging Markets include India, Brazil, Russia and China along with several additional emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies decreased 10.3 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter and decreased 0.4 percent on an organic basis. Sales growth in certain countries, including double-digit growth in China, was more than offset by lower demand due to the increased spread of COVID-19 across several emerging market countries, including Russia, Brazil and Colombia. 

Medical Devices
 ($ in millions)









% Change vs. 2Q19



Sales 2Q20


Reported


Organic



U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total


966


1,457


2,423


(29.0)


(15.0)


(21.2)


(29.0)


(12.7)


(19.9)

Rhythm Management


185


216


401


(32.2)


(21.3)


(26.7)


(32.2)


(19.2)


(25.7)

Electrophysiology


120


179


299


(37.2)


(25.8)


(30.8)


(37.2)


(24.7)


(30.2)

Heart Failure


115


43


158


(22.9)


(15.2)


(20.9)


(22.9)


(13.3)


(20.4)

Vascular


168


313


481


(37.6)


(31.9)


(34.0)


(37.6)


(29.9)


(32.7)

Structural Heart


91


132


223


(40.1)


(34.2)


(36.7)


(40.1)


(33.0)


(36.0)

Neuromodulation


85


21


106


(49.2)


(52.0)


(49.8)


(49.2)


(50.3)


(49.4)

Diabetes Care


202


553


755


27.2


24.7


25.4


27.2


28.7


28.3




















Vascular Product Lines:



















   Coronary and Endovasculara


155


311


466


(36.5)


(32.1)


(33.6)


(36.5)


(30.0)


(32.3)



a)

Includes drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, guidewires, vascular imaging/diagnostics products, vessel closure, carotid and other coronary and peripheral products.










% Change vs. 1H19



Sales 1H20


Reported


Organic



U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total


2,199


3,161


5,360


(16.6)


(5.2)


(10.2)


(16.6)


(2.7)


(8.8)

Rhythm Management


413


462


875


(21.3)


(14.0)


(17.6)


(21.3)


(11.7)


(16.4)

Electrophysiology


284


403


687


(22.2)


(14.4)


(17.8)


(22.2)


(12.9)


(17.0)

Heart Failure


267


94


361


(8.6)


1.7


(6.1)


(8.6)


4.0


(5.6)

Vascular


398


708


1,106


(25.7)


(21.6)


(23.1)


(25.7)


(19.7)


(21.9)

Structural Heart


227


314


541


(21.3)


(19.1)


(20.0)


(21.3)


(17.1)


(18.9)

Neuromodulation


222


61


283


(30.7)


(28.1)


(30.1)


(30.7)


(25.2)


(29.5)

Diabetes Care


388


1,119


1,507


25.1


30.4


29.0


25.1


34.3


31.9




















Vascular Product Lines:



















   Coronary and Endovasculara


366


703


1,069


(23.6)


(21.8)


(22.4)


(23.6)


(19.8)


(21.1)



a)

Includes drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, guidewires, vascular imaging/diagnostics products, vessel closure, carotid and other coronary and peripheral products.

Worldwide Medical Devices sales decreased 21.2 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter and decreased 19.9 percent on an organic basis. Sales growth was negatively impacted by reduced cardiovascular and neuromodulation procedure volumes due to COVID-19. Procedure volume trends improved significantly over the course of the second quarter as both demand for procedures and availability of healthcare resources began to return to more normalized levels.

In Diabetes Care, strong growth was led by FreeStyle Libre, which grew 36.8 percent on a reported basis and 39.9 percent on an organic basis versus the prior year. In June, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of FreeStyle Libre 2 as an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for adults and children ages 4 and older with diabetes, achieving the highest level of accuracy and performance standards.1 The FreeStyle Libre 2 system will be available in the coming weeks at participating pharmacies and durable medical equipment providers at the same price as the currently available FreeStyle Libre 14 day system. 

ABBOTT'S GUIDANCE FOR 2020
Abbott projects full-year 2020 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of at least $2.00. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2020 of $1.25 primarily related to intangible amortization, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be at least $3.25 for full-year 2020.

ABBOTT DECLARES 386TH CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
 On June 12, 2020, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable August 17, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2020.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 48 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 107,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews and @AbbottGlobal.

Abbott will webcast its live second-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8:30 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later that day.

 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —
A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Abbott's operations and financial results, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 and in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

1 Based on FDA iCGM special controls. 

 

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)




2Q20


2Q19


%
Change


Net Sales


$7,328


$7,979


(8.2)










Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense


3,263


3,279


(0.5)


Amortization of intangible assets


553


483


14.7


Research and development


564


577


(2.1)


Selling, general, and administrative


2,276


2,434


(6.5)


Total Operating Cost and Expenses


6,656


6,773


(1.7)










Operating Earnings


672


1,206


(44.3)










Interest expense, net


125


146


(15.3)


Net foreign exchange (gain) loss


(1)


(4)


(81.2)


Other (income) expense, net


22


(38)


n/m


Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes


526


1,102


(52.3)










Tax expense (benefit) on Earnings from Continuing Operations


(11)


96


n/m

1)

Earnings from Continuing Operations


537


1,006


(46.6)










Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes


--


--


n/m










Net Earnings


$537


$1,006


(46.6)










Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding 








Specified Items, as described below


$1,018


$1,465


(30.5)

2)









Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:








Continuing Operations


$0.30


$0.56


(46.4)


Discontinued Operations


--


--


n/m


Total


$0.30


$0.56


(46.4)










Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing 








Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below


$0.57


$0.82


(30.5)

2)









Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding








Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 


1,785


1,781





NOTES:

See tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information.

n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.

See footnotes below. 



1)

2020 Tax expense (benefit) on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $80 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $20 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



2)

2020 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $481 million, or $0.27 per share, for intangible amortization expense, other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions and charges for equity investment impairments.




2019 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $459 million, or $0.26 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.

 

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

First Half Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)




1H20


1H19


%
Change


Net Sales


$15,054


$15,514


(3.0)










Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense


6,544


6,439


1.6


Amortization of intangible assets


1,114


969


15.0


Research and development


1,142


1,249


(8.6)

1)

Selling, general, and administrative


4,824


4,912


(1.8)


Total Operating Cost and Expenses


13,624


13,569


0.4










Operating Earnings


1,430


1,945


(26.5)










Interest expense, net


246


294


(16.5)


Net foreign exchange (gain) loss


4


2


n/m


Other (income) expense, net


21


(85)


n/m


Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes


1,159


1,734


(33.2)










Tax expense (benefit) on Earnings from Continuing Operations


78


56


40.3

2)

Earnings from Continuing Operations


1,081


1,678


(35.6)










Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes


20


--


n/m










Net Earnings


$1,101


$1,678


(34.4)










Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding 








Specified Items, as described below


$2,180


$2,591


(15.8)

3)









Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:








Continuing Operations


$0.60


$0.94


(36.2)


Discontinued Operations


0.01


--


n/m


Total


$0.61


$0.94


(35.1)










Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing 








Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below


$1.22


$1.45


(15.9)

3)









Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding








Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 


1,783


1,779












NOTES:

See tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information.

n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.

See footnotes below. 


1)

In the first six months of 2019, in conjunction with the acquisition of Cephea Valve Technologies, Inc., Abbott acquired an R&D asset valued at $102 million, which was immediately expensed.



2)

2020 Tax expense (benefit) on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $80 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $70 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.




2019 Tax expense (benefit) on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the impact of a $78 million reduction of the transition tax associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and approximately $90 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



3)

2020 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.099 billion, or $0.62 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.




2019 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $913 million, or $0.51 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.

 

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries


Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations


Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019


(in millions, except per share data) 


(unaudited) 






2Q20




As
Reported
(GAAP)


Specified
Items


As
Adjusted 


% to
Sales












Intangible Amortization


$            553


$      (553)


$           -




Gross Margin


3,512


591


4,103


56.0%


R&D


564


(28)


536


7.3%


SG&A


2,276


(24)


2,252


30.7%


Other (income) expense, net


22


(68)


(46)




Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 


526


711


1,237




Tax expense (benefit) on Earnings from Continuing Operations


(11)


230


219




Earnings from Continuing Operations


537


481


1,018




Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations


$0.30


$0.27


$0.57






Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $553 million and other expenses of $158 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.






2Q19




As
Reported
(GAAP)


Specified
Items


As
Adjusted 


% to
Sales












Intangible Amortization


$            483


$      (483)


$           -




Gross Margin


4,217


522


4,739


59.4%


R&D


577


(12)


565


7.1%


SG&A


2,434


(46)


2,388


29.9%


Other (income) expense, net


(38)


(16)


(54)




Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 


1,102


596


1,698




Tax expense (benefit) on Earnings from Continuing Operations


96


137


233




Earnings from Continuing Operations


1,006


459


1,465




Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations


$0.56


$0.26


$0.82






Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $483 million and other expenses of $113 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.




 

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries


Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations


First Half Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019


(in millions, except per share data) 


(unaudited) 






1H20




As
Reported
(GAAP) 


Specified
Items


As
Adjusted


% to
Sales












Intangible Amortization


$    1,114


$   (1,114)


$           -




Gross Margin


7,396


1,190


8,586


57.0%


R&D


1,142


(43)


1,099


7.3%


SG&A


4,824


(82)


4,742


31.5%


Other (income) expense, net


21


(110)


(89)




Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 


1,159


1,425


2,584




Tax expense (benefit) on Earnings from Continuing Operations


78


326


404




Earnings from Continuing Operations


1,081


1,099


2,180




Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations


$0.60


$0.62


$1.22






Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.114 billion and other expenses of $311 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.






1H19




As
Reported
(GAAP)


Specified
Items


As
Adjusted 


% to
Sales












Intangible Amortization


$            969


$      (969)


$           -




Gross Margin


8,106


1,049


9,155


59.0%


R&D


1,249


(127)


1,122


7.2%


SG&A


4,912


(91)


4,821


31.1%


Other (income) expense, net


(85)


(29)


(114)




Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 


1,734


1,296


3,030




Tax expense (benefit) on Earnings from Continuing Operations


56


383


439




Earnings from Continuing Operations


1,678


913


2,591




Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations


$0.94


$0.51


$1.45






Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $969 million and other expenses of $327 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



A reconciliation of the second-quarter tax rates for continuing operations for 2020 and 2019 is shown below:





2Q20


($ in millions)


Pre-Tax
Income


Taxes on
Earnings


Tax
Rate


As reported (GAAP)


$526


$         (11)


(2.1%)

1)

Specified items


711


230




Excluding specified items


$1,237


$219


17.7%














2Q19


($ in millions)


Pre-Tax
Income


Taxes on
Earnings


Tax
Rate


As reported (GAAP)


$1,102


$96


8.7%


Specified items


596


137




Excluding specified items


$1,698


$233


13.7%



1)

2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $80 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $20 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for continuing operations for 2020 and 2019 is shown below:





1H20


($ in millions)


Pre-Tax
Income


Taxes on
Earnings


Tax
Rate


As reported (GAAP)


$1,159


$78


6.7%

2)

Specified items


1,425


326




Excluding specified items


$2,584


$404


15.6%














1H19


($ in millions)


Pre-Tax
Income


Taxes on
Earnings


Tax
Rate


As reported (GAAP)


$1,734


$56


3.2%

3)

Specified items


1,296


383




Excluding specified items


$3,030


$439


14.5%




2)

2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $80 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $70 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



3)

Reported tax rate on a GAAP basis for 2019 includes the impact of a $78 million reduction of the transition tax associated with the TCJA and approximately $90 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

 

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Details of Specified Items

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)


Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)


Intangible
Amortization


Other (c)


Total
Specifieds

Gross Margin


$               22


$              15


$           553


$          1


$       591

R&D


(3)


(2)


--


(23)


(28)

SG&A


(27)


3


--


--


(24)

Other (income) expense, net


(3)


--


--


(65)


(68)

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes


$               55


$              14


$           553


$        89


711

Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)










230

Earnings from Continuing Operations










$       481

Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations










$      0.27












The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on the tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."


a)

Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities.



b)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites.



c)

Other primarily relates to the impairment of equity investments and the costs to acquire research and development assets.



d)

Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, the resolution of prior years' tax positions and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

 

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Details of Specified Items

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)


Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)


Intangible
Amortization


Other (c)


Total
Specifieds

Gross Margin


$               18


$              21


$           483


$         --


$       522

R&D


(7)


(5)


--


--


(12)

SG&A


(44)


(2)


--


--


(46)

Other (income) expense, net


(7)


--


--


(9)


(16)

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes


$               76


$              28


$           483


$          9


596

Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)










137

Earnings from Continuing Operations










$       459

Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations










$      0.26












The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."


a)

Acquisition-related expenses include costs for tax and other services related to business acquisitions, integration costs which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities, and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to a business acquisition.



b)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, inventory write-downs, asset impairments, accelerated depreciation, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites.



c)

Other primarily relates to the impairment of an equity investment.



d)

Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

 

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Details of Specified Items

First Half Ended June 30, 2020

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)


Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)


Intangible
Amortization


Other (c)


Total
Specifieds

Gross Margin


$               45


$              30


$        1,114


$          1


$     1,190

R&D


(7)


(8)


--


$       (28)


(43)

SG&A


(55)


(27)


--


--


(82)

Other (income) expense, net


(1)


--


--


(109)


(110)

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes


$             108


$              65


$        1,114


$      138


1,425

Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)










326

Earnings from Continuing Operations










$     1,099

Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations










$      0.62












The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."



a)

Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities.



b)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites.



c)

Other primarily relates to the impairment of equity investments and the costs to acquire research and development assets.



d)

Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, the resolution of prior years' tax positions and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

 

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Details of Specified Items

First Half Ended June 30, 2019

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)


Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)


Intangible
Amortization


Other (c)


Total
Specifieds

Gross Margin


$               37


$              43


$           969


$         --


$     1,049

R&D


(14)


(10)


--


(103)


(127)

SG&A


(87)


(4)


--


--


(91)

Other (income) expense, net


(10)


--


--


(19)


(29)

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes


$             148


$              57


$           969


$      122


1,296

Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)










383

Earnings from Continuing Operations










$       913

Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations










$      0.51












The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."



a)

Acquisition-related expenses include costs for tax and other services related to business acquisitions, integration costs which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities, and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to a business acquisition.



b)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, inventory write-downs, asset impairments, accelerated depreciation, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites.



c)

Other relates to the acquisition of an R&D asset and charges related to the impairment of certain assets.



d)

Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, a reduction in the transition tax associated with the TCJA and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

 

