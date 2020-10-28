- Researchers to share updates on long-term safety and efficacy of RINVOQ for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis - Presentations to highlight patient-reported outcomes of RINVOQ in people living with psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis - New safety and efficacy data of RINVOQ through 64 weeks in treating ankylosing spondylitis, as well as an integrated safety analysis for psoriatic arthritis, will also be presented