- Reports First-Quarter Diluted EPS of $2.02 on a GAAP Basis; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.42 - First-Quarter Net Revenues Were $8.619 Billion, an Increase of 10.1 Percent on a GAAP Basis, or 10.7 Percent Operationally - First-Quarter U.S. HUMIRA Net Revenues Were $3.656 Billion, an Increase of 13.7 Percent; Internationally, HUMIRA Net Revenues Were $1.047 Billion, a Decrease of 14.9 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 12.8 Percent Operationally, Due to Biosimilar Competition - First-Quarter Global Net Revenues From the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.549 Billion, an Increase of 32.1 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 32.3 Percent Operationally; First-Quarter Global IMBRUVICA Net Revenues Were $1.232 Billion, an Increase of 20.6 Percent, with U.S. Net Revenues of $966 Million and International Profit Sharing of $266 Million; Global VENCLEXTA Net Revenues Were $317 Million - First-Quarter Global SKYRIZI Net Revenues Were $300 Million; Global RINVOQ Net Revenues Were $86 Million - Donates $35 Million for COVID-19 Relief to Support Healthcare Systems, Patients and Communities; Supports COVID-19 Clinical Research by Collaborating with Health Authorities and Institutions Globally - AbbVie Announced Final Approval from the European Commission and Entered into a Consent Decree Agreement with Staff of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission Regarding the Pending Allergan Transaction; AbbVie Expects to Close the Pending Allergan Transaction in May 2020 - Updates Standalone 2020 GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance Range From $7.66 to $7.76 to $7.60 to $7.70, Representing Growth of 44.9 Percent at the Midpoint; Confirms Standalone 2020 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range of $9.61 to $9.71, Representing Growth of 8.1 Percent at the Midpoint