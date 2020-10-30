- Reports Third-Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.29 on a GAAP Basis; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.83 - Delivers Third-Quarter Net Revenues of $12.902 Billion on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 52.1 Percent on a Reported Basis; Adjusted Net Revenues Were $12.882 Billion - Third-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $5.790 Billion, an Increase of 14.8 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 15.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; U.S. Humira Net Revenues Were $4.189 Billion, an Increase of 7.7 Percent; Internationally, Humira Net Revenues Were $951 Million, a Decrease of 9.3 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 8.0 Percent on an Operational Basis, Due to Biosimilar Competition; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $435 Million; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $215 Million - Third-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.722 Billion, an Increase of 16.5 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 16.4 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $1.370 Billion, an Increase of 9.0 Percent, with U.S. Net Revenues of $1.119 Billion and International Profit Sharing of $251 Million; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $352 Million - Third-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $967 Million; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $393 Million - Third-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $1.249 Billion; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $523 Million; Global Vraylar Net Revenues Were $358 Million - Updates 2020 GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $4.12 to $4.22 to $3.89 to $3.91; Updates 2020 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $10.35 to $10.45 to $10.47 to $10.49, Representing Annualized Net Accretion from the Allergan Transaction of 12 Percent; Guidance Includes the Results of Allergan from May 8, 2020 to December 31, 2020 - Announces 2021 Dividend Increase of 10.2 Percent, Beginning with Dividend Payable in February 2021