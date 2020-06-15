- Real-world studies assessed persistence of BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) versus calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) - Multiple studies assessed long-term safety and sustained efficacy of BOTOX® in clinical practice - In addition to effectively treating migraine attacks when pain is moderate or severe, UBRELVY(TM) (ubrogepant) long-term trial data indicated that treating when pain is mild may significantly increase rates of pain freedom and absence of migraine-associated symptoms - Preclinical data suggested that repeated treatment with UBRELVY(TM) is unlikely to produce the neural adaptations that underlie medication overuse headache (MOH) - Key presentations highlight pivotal studies evaluating the safety, efficacy and tolerability of UBRELVY(TM), administered alone or with concomitant preventive medications - Studies assessed the potential for pharmacokinetic (PK) drug-drug interactions (DDIs) between the investigational drug atogepant and other compounds, also evaluating PK, safety and tolerability profiles of atogepant