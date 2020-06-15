NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has 27 studies accepted to the virtual 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society (AHS). These abstracts highlight the company's ongoing innovation in migraine, including its investigational product, atogepant, while reinforcing the efficacy and safety profiles of BOTOX® and UBRELVY™.
"We are looking forward to highlighting the magnitude and breadth of our expanding migraine portfolio to help serve the needs of this underserved patient community," said Thomas J. Hudson, Senior Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer, AbbVie. "This leading research underscores our commitment to addressing the full spectrum of migraine with multiple treatment options and to making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients with this debilitating neurological disease. We are thankful the American Headache Society continues to recognize these significant scientific advancements."
BOTOX® is a mainstay preventive treatment for Chronic Migraine and will be featured in several presentations. BOTOX® has been approved for 30 years since its first FDA approval in 1989 for two rare muscle disorders – blepharospasm and strabismus in adults. The following 29-year retrospective analysis of BOTOX®-exposed mothers demonstrates the depth of understanding of use in clinical practice and will be featured as a podium presentation:
- Pregnancy Outcomes Following Exposure to OnabotulinumtoxinA Update: 29 Years of Safety Observation. Authors: Brin M, et al.
The following real-world studies evaluated treatment persistence in adults with migraine treated with OnabotulinumtoxinA and calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). The studies were similar in design using claims and electronic health record databases. The studies demonstrated that significantly more patients starting OnabotulinumtoxinA were persistent with their treatment compared to those starting on CGRP mAbs for migraine. Future research is warranted to confirm these findings as more long-term data become available:
- Real-World Persistence in Patients Treated with OnabotulinumtoxinA or Calcitonin Gene–Related Peptide Monoclonal Antibodies (CGRP mAbs) for Migraine: A Large US Administrative Claims Database Study. Authors: Ta J, et al.
- Persistence to OnabotulinumtoxinA Versus Calcitonin Gene–Related Peptide Monoclonal Antibodies (CGRP mAbs) Among Migraine Patients in a US Electronic Health Record Database. Authors: Tung A, et al.
Results from several studies, including PREDICT, PREEMPT and COMPEL also add to the large body of evidence evaluating the long-term safety and sustained efficacy of BOTOX®. These studies assessed clinically relevant improvements among patients treated with BOTOX®, such as healthcare resource utilization, consecutive headache-free days, persistent response from treatment, headache severity, and health-related quality of life, among others.
UBRELVY™, approved in December of 2019, is a first-to-market, orally-administered CGRP receptor antagonist (or gepant) for the acute treatment of migraine. Key presentations will highlight pivotal studies evaluating the safety, efficacy and tolerability of UBRELVY™:
- Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Tolerability of Ubrogepant for the Acute Treatment of Migraine Following Coadministration with Preventive Monoclonal Antibody Treatment. Authors: Jakate A, et al.: This Phase I study demonstrated that UBRELVY™ appears safe and well-tolerated when co-administered with a monoclonal antibody CGRP targeted therapy in a population with migraine. There was no significant change in the pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of UBRELVY™ when co-administered with erenumab or galcanezumab, and there were no safety concerns identified.
- Efficacy and Safety of Ubrogepant in Participants Taking Concomitant Preventive Medication. Authors: Blumenfeld A, et al.: An analysis of 2246 participants from the ACHIEVE trials demonstrated that concomitant preventive medication use did not impact the efficacy of UBRELVY™ for the acute treatment of migraine, and no safety signal was identified with concomitant use.
- Ubrogepant is Effective in the Acute Treatment of Migraine with Mild Pain. Authors: Lipton R, et al.: In addition to effectively treating migraine attacks when pain is moderate or severe, UBRELVY™ long-term trial data indicated that treating when pain is mild may significantly improve rates of pain freedom and absence of migraine-associated symptoms.
- Ubrogepant Does Not Induce Latent Sensitization in a Preclinical Model of Medication Overuse Headache. Authors: Navratilova E, et al.: Preclinical data suggested that repeated treatment with UBRELVY™ is unlikely to produce the neural adaptations that underlie medication overuse headache (MOH).
AbbVie continues to advance its migraine program with atogepant, an investigational small molecule oral CGRP receptor antagonist (or gepant) currently in Phase 3 development specifically designed for the prevention of migraine. Key studies presented during this Congress evaluated the PK, safety and tolerability profiles of the investigational drug in addition to the potential for PK drug-drug interactions (DDIs) between atogepant and other compounds.
Following is the full list of accepted abstracts based on treatment and category, which is also accessible HERE.
BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA)
- Responder Rates to OnabotulinumtoxinA in Patients with Chronic Migraine: A Post Hoc Analysis of the COMPEL Study. Authors: Rothrock J, et al.
- Benefits of Long-Term OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatment in Chronic Migraine: Results from the COMPEL Study. Authors: Blumenfeld A, et al.
- Healthcare Resource Utilization and Health-Related Quality of Life in Adult Patients with Chronic Migraine: Results from the PREDICT Study. Authors: Boudreau G, et al.
- OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatment Improved Health-Related Quality of Life in Adults with Chronic Migraine: Results from a Prospective, Observational Study (PREDICT). Authors: Boudreau G, et al.
- Sustained Benefits of OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatment in Chronic Migraine: Results from a PREEMPT Pooled Analysis. Authors: Silberstein S, et al.
- Consecutive Headache-Free Days After Long-term Treatment with OnabotulinumtoxinA in Patients with Chronic Migraine: A Post Hoc Analysis of the Pooled PREEMPT Studies. Authors: Diener H, et al.
- Sustained Clinical Benefits Following OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatment in Patients with Chronic Migraine: A Post Hoc Analysis of the Pooled PREEMPT Studies. Authors: Dodick D, et al.
UBRELVY™ (ubrogepant)
- Safety and Tolerability of Ubrogepant within Various Demographic and Clinical Characteristic Subgroups. Authors: Ailani J, et al.
- Ubrogepant for the Acute Treatment of Migraine: Pooled Efficacy from ACHIEVE I and ACHIEVE II Phase 3 Trials. Authors: Hutchinson S, et al.
- Improved Functionality, Satisfaction, and Global Impression of Change with Ubrogepant for the Acute Treatment of Migraine in Triptan Insufficient Responders. Authors: Lipton R, et al.
Atogepant
- Single Therapeutic Doses of Atogepant Are Not Associated with a Clinically Relevant Drug-Drug Interaction When Coadministered with Acetaminophen or Naproxen. Authors: Boinpally R, et al.
- Pharmacokinetics and Safety of Single-Dose Atogepant in Participants with Hepatic Impairment. Authors: Boinpally R, et al.
- Multiple, Once-Daily, Oral Doses of 170 mg Atogepant for 28 Days Are Safe and Well Tolerated with No Clinically Significant Effect on Alanine Aminotransferase in Healthy Adults. Authors: Min K, et al.
- Coadministration of Single Therapeutic Oral Doses of Atogepant and Sumatriptan Produces No Clinically Relevant Drug-Drug Interactions. Authors: Boinpally R, et al.
- A Single Supratherapeutic Dose of Atogepant Does Not Affect Cardiac Repolarization in Healthy Adults. Authors: Boinpally R, et al.
Migraine
- Assessing Barriers to Care in Episodic and Chronic Migraine: Results from the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes (CaMEO) Study. Authors: Buse D, et al.
- Gastrointestinal Comorbidities Representing a Relative Contraindication to NSAID Use: Results from the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes (CaMEO) Study. Authors: Buse D, et al.
- Acute Treatment Management Gaps in People with Migraine: Results of the CaMEO Study. Authors: Buse D, et al.
- Operationalization of Triptan Labels to Identify Migraine Patients with Cardiovascular Contraindications and Warnings Using Real-world Claims Data. Authors: Dodick D, et al.
- Exploring the Boundaries Between Episodic and Chronic Migraine: Results from the CaMEO Study. Authors: Lipton R, et al.
About Atogepant
Atogepant is an orally-administered, CGRP receptor antagonist specifically in development for the preventive treatment of migraine. With multiple dose strengths, dosing flexibility, and rapid onset without titration, atogepant is an ideal candidate for preventive treatment. CGRP and its receptors are expressed in regions of the nervous system associated with migraine pathophysiology. Studies have shown that CGRP levels are elevated during migraine attacks and selective CGRP receptor antagonists confer clinical benefit in migraine.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.
