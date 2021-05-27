Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

 By The India Fund, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: ASGI) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 27, 2021.  At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Directors.

As of the record date, April 12, 2021, the Fund had outstanding 8,855,000 shares of common stock. 79.98% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Directors:



Votes For

Votes Withheld

John Sievwright

7,049,907

32,710

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated,

registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd.,

Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact InvestorRelations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenasgi.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-standard-global-infrastructure-income-fund-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301301323.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund

