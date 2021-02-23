ORADELL, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABI Wellness, creators of the integrated patient care, tracking, and reporting approach designed under CEO Mark Watson, today announced that its Brain Enhance and Recovery System (BEARS) is now available through The Hartman Center for Functional Neurology in Oradell, NJ, USA.
This new system, which integrates all aspects of cognitive recovery, drastically reducing administrative workload while delivering patient care more quickly and conveniently, transforms the way clinics are able to serve patients.
Provided by Top Brain Injury Experts
BEARS platform is now available both virtually and in-person through Oradell, NJ provider The Hartman Center for Functional Neurology. This expert Provider is headed by renowned chiropractic neurologist Dr. Jonathan R. Hartman, who is board-certified with Diplomate status from both the American Chiropractic Neurology Board (he was one of only thirty-nine individuals worldwide who completed the requirements for this distinguished Neurology Diplomate in 2017) as well as the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board.
(https://thehartmancenter.com/)
"As a professional that has dedicated his career to improving the lives of my patients I have struggled to find a platform that can reliably assess and address the cognitive needs of my patients with persisting cognitive issues." said Hartman. "I have looked far and wide…ABI's team has developed a groundbreaking system, BEARS, that addresses this previously unmet need and I am excited to add it to The Hartman Center's clinical offerings."
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBUuJitQf7k&t=4s)
Tailor-Made Cognitive Recovery
ABI Wellness is a response to the need for more integrative and customizable brain recovery systems. Traditional recovery programs globally currently show a 40% return to work rate, focusing only on compensatory training. The BEARS platform has 37% higher return to work rate, focusing on capacity building and neuroplasticity programming. By helping more patients return to work faster, the BEARS platform is able to save an individual returning to full-time work between $300k to $1.2 million dollars in loss of lifelong earnings. When returning from part-time work to full-time work, a patient can save up to $400k.
ABI Wellness's BEARS (Brain Enhance And Recovery System) will help cognitive recovery clinics continue to provide care in spite of lockdown restrictions due to COVID-19 (https://abiwellness.com/brain)
Safe Online Service for Patients
BEARS platform reduces the need for in-person appointments and provides online tracking and group support. In addition to The Hartman Center for Functional Neurology in New Jersey, the service is available to patients through official Providers in Squamish, BC; Kelowna, BC; Surrey, BC; and Vancouver, BC. BEARS is also available in the USA in Santa Barbara, CA; and Richmond, VA.
(https://abiwellness.com/bears)
The BEARS launch at The Hartman Center for Functional Neurology is timed to extend the reach of cognitive recovery clinics in February, a month when many resolve to recover from brain injury and improve brain health – especially relevant this season considering the current Covid-19 health crisis.
ABI Wellness is a response to the need for improved brain recovery systems. One of the main challenges in cognitive recovery is patient drop-off due to complex care plans and appointment schedules that are difficult to adhere to as a person with cognitive challenges. ABI Wellness uses BEARS to reduce attrition rates, thereby improving the long-term efficacy of care plans.
About ABI Wellness
ABI Wellness, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The company was co-founded in Spring of 2014 by Mark Watson, CEO and former Executive Director of the Watson Centre for Brain Health, and Howard Eaton, President and Chair. ABI Wellness's system is used in both large, renowned hospitals and private clinics.
For more information: abiwellness.com, @abiwellness #abiwellness, info@abiwellness.com. ABI Wellness, 204-6190 Agronomy Rd, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3
Media Contact:
Shaun Porter, COO
Customer Success Specialist
ABI Wellness
Burnaby, British Columbia
Canada
Toll-Free: 1-833-414-8958 Ext. 702
About The Hartman Center for Functional Neurology
Dr. Hartman is dedicated to the advancement of treatment in musculoskeletal disorders. He continues to pursue advanced training in sports injury and rehabilitation in addition to nutrition. With Dr. Hartman's refined skill set, he has been able to offer a comprehensive array of treatment options supported by the latest scientific research. Services include Functional Neurology, Functional Medicine, and Cognitive Rehabilitation.
For more information: thehartmancenter.com, @thehartmancenter, info@thehartmancenter.com, (201) MY-BRAIN
Media Contact:
(201) MY-BRAIN
Media Contact
Shaun Porter, ABI Wellness, +1 -833-414-8958 Ext: 702, sporter@abiwellness.com
Shaun Porter, ABI Wellness, 833-414-8958, sporter@abiwellness.com
SOURCE ABI Wellness