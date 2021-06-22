DEER PARK, N.Y., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABLE Equipment Rental, Inc. of NY (ABLE) a supplier of Construction Equipment Rentals, Sales, Service and Parts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Farley as Chief Information Officer. Patrick joins ABLE with more than 15 years of experience in technology management in the equipment rental industry.
Patrick developed his expertise in building, optimizing and enhancing sophisticated digital software solutions by working directly for national equipment rental franchises as well as a private equity leader in our industry. Throughout his career he has led the development and integration of digital tools including software applications, websites, e-commerce platforms, iOS and Android mobile applications and customer-facing dashboards.
"Patrick has the proven ability to balance business goals and technology needs, along with organizing project teams to design, build and support our growth," said ABLE's Chief Executive Officer Steve Laganas. "We look forward to Patrick's leadership experience and expertise in creating innovative and scalable solutions to support our continued expansion," Laganas added.
ABLE purchases equipment from the industry's leading manufacturers and continues to invest in product while offering a diverse lineup of equipment. All equipment is available for daily, weekly, monthly and long-term rentals. Equipment financing plans are also available for both new and used equipment purchases.
About ABLE Equipment Rental
ABLE Equipment Rental, Inc. is a leading provider of rental equipment throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Region. As a trusted provider of equipment Rentals, Sales, Service, Parts, Transportation, and User Training, ABLE takes pride in offering the highest quality products and dependable service every day. Privately owned, with more than 25 years of market experience, ABLE is continually growing to meet its customer's needs. From the largest challenges, down to the smallest details, ABLE's highly experienced staff will do whatever it takes to ensure the customer is satisfied.
