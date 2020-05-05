LONG BEACH, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software, Inc., ("ABS"), leader in loan servicing and origination software in the private lending space, announced today that Jasen Portero, its current Vice President of Development for the last 12 years, has been appointed Chief Operations Officer.
As a Full Stack Developer, Jasen oversees the Development Department, manages all online services, and spearheads all new projects. As VP of Development he has created a multitude of Front-End Service capabilities: iPad app, electronic signature, online loan application and borrower portal, text notifications, loan geo-mapping, API, and the first fully browser based version of The Loan Office® servicing software. As a Chief Operations Officer he will be extending the online services and will oversee development of both products, The Mortgage Office® and the Loan Office®. Prior to joining ABS, Jasen spent 18 years working for Universal Music Group, WellPoint, Warner Bros., and Evite where he took part in developing some of the technology people around the world have come to use and love.
"I am honored and humbled to take on this new role and take ABS to a new level. Our software is a testament to hard work, excellence in coding, and continuous innovation. ABS as a trusted brand is experiencing incredible growth, and I am excited to be a part of it and take the company to the next phase," said Jasen Portero.
"Since joining in 2008, Jasen has been instrumental in our growth. He is an excellent addition to our senior management team and will play a critical role in ABS' future product development strategy. His proven track record and ability to build a winning team are a great combination for what lies ahead," said Carlos Nodarse, ABS' CEO.
About Applied Business Software, Inc.
Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate and service loans. All our products are consistently rated superior in design, system interface, expandability, and ease of use. ABS is based in Long Beach, California. For additional information about ABS's products and services, visit www.themortgageoffice.com or call (800) 833-3343.
