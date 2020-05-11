VANCOUVER, Wash., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbSci, the Protein Printing™ company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Schiffman, CPA as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Schiffman is a CPA and accomplished executive with more than 25 years of strategic and operational finance, treasury, corporate development, logistics and manufacturing operations experience.
"We are excited to have Greg join AbSci. He compliments our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to join our executive leadership team," expressed Sean McClain, CEO of AbSci.
"I look forward to joining AbSci's leadership team and leading its finance organization as the company continues to progress its strategy. AbSci has the potential to revolutionize synthetic biology enabling companies to move drug candidates into clinical trials, and eventual commercialization, that could not be manufactured using traditional processes. This will help create next generation therapies offering meaningful treatments for patients where there are no options available today," Mr. Schiffman stated.
Mr. Schiffman's track record includes his previous role as CFO at publicly-traded biotechnology companies including Iovance, StemCells, Inc., Dendreon, and Affymetrix, as well as his role as CFO at Vineti, a private SaaS company supporting supply chain logistics for cellular therapies. Notably, while serving as Executive Vice President and CFO of Dendreon Corporation, the company secured marketing authorization from the FDA and the European Commission for the world's first cell-based, autologous immunotherapy for prostate cancer. His responsibilities at Dendreon included implementing and managing the manufacturing and supply chain for the first autologous cancer cell therapy. Prior to these roles, he was Vice President and Controller at Applied BioSystems where he managed global financial operations during the Human Genome Project.
Prior to venturing into biotechnology, Mr. Schiffman headed up a variety of global finance and manufacturing operations at Hewlett Packard. He is on the board of directors of BioEclipse, Nanomix and DropCar. Mr. Schiffman received an M.B.A. from Northwestern University and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from De Paul University.
About AbSci
AbSci is a global leader and innovator of revolutionary biomanufacturing technologies, designing and programming cells for next-generation biopharmaceuticals. AbSci's Protein Printing™ technology is the new gold standard in protein production, as it increases discovery throughput, accelerates development, reduces manufacturing costs, and increases plant capacity for the biopharmaceutical industry. Its patented SoluPro™ expression platform rapidly produces complex proteins, ranging from mAbs, Fabs, enzymes, hormones and peptides, to emerging novel classes of biotherapeutics. For more information, please visit https://www.absci.com.