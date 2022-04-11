Absolute Web expands in Europe to offer improved Ecommerce Marketing & Development services to brands based in the region
MIAMI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Absolute Web is opening a new office in Lisbon, Portugal. This new location is a significant milestone in Absolute Web's global growth, as the agency continues its services expansion in the digital commerce ecosystem.
"This announcement marks a momentous point in the strategic eCommerce growth story for our agency," explains Sergiu Tabaran, COO of Absolute Web. "We are excited to continue our unparalleled scope of services and reputation in Portugal and Europe, as we have in the United States. Also, as a result of recent events in Ukraine, we are glad to announce we are in the process of relocating our teammates to safety from Ukraine to our new office in Lisbon."
Portugal is a highly strategic global expansion market for Absolute Web, thanks to the tremendous reach and influence of eCommerce throughout Europe and the world.
About Absolute Web
Absolute Web is an eCommerce Growth Agency based in Miami (FL), with additional offices in Los Angeles, Lisbon and Zaporizhzhia. Since 1999, Absolute Web has helped companies achieve their eCommerce goals using cutting-edge technologies, custom development, UI/UX design, API integrations and digital marketing. The agency has strong partnerships with leading eCommerce platforms such as Adobe Commerce, Shopify Plus and BigCommerce.
