PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Academy Bank, a full-service community bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corp., today announces it has expanded its business banking team in the Greater Phoenix area. Twenty-year industry veteran Pam McConlogue is joining Academy Bank as Vice President of Business Banking as a part of the bank's continued commitment to excellence in business services and banking. McConlogue is responsible for growing and retaining profitable business banking relationships by providing successful financial solutions.
Over the past two decades, McConlogue has developed strong and longstanding relationships, becoming a name that is well-known and recognized within the Greater Phoenix community. McConlogue is skilled in the areas of relationship management, factoring, asset-based lending and creative financing products. In addition, with her experience in commercial and residential titles, as well as financial wealth management, she brings a dimensional and advisory role for Academy Bank's commercial clients.
"With her years in banking and financial services, Pam is a valuable addition to our banking team," said Jeff Sullivan, National Sales Manager, Business Banking for Academy Bank. "She is a consistent market leader committed to providing first-class banking solutions and her contributions will further Academy Bank as the business bank of choice in the Phoenix market. We look forward to having her become a vital contributor to our team."
Pam McConlogue was most recently Vice President of Small Business Banking at Comerica Bank in Phoenix, where she was responsible for sourcing the retail banking loan portfolios for 17 banking centers in the Phoenix market, as well as packaging loan opportunities and closing approved loans. Prior to this, McConlogue held business development and VP of sales positions with Thomas Title in Scottsdale, Capital Solutions Bancorp in Phoenix, Summit Financial Resources in Tempe, and Bibby Financial Resources in Phoenix.
McConlogue received her Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing, as well as her Master of Education, from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. McConlogue serves as Past President and current Board Member of the Risk Management Association in Phoenix. She also has had an Arizona Real Estate License, Series 6 and 63 insurance licenses and Blue Sky Financial Licenses. She volunteers with Oakwood Creative Care and 100+ Women Who Care, is an avid golfer, wine enthusiast and pet mom to three dogs.
McConlogue will office out of the Scottsdale branch, located at 7150 E. Camelback Road, Suite 100, and will serve as the business banking contact for all Phoenix, Scottsdale and surrounding branches.
"We are always working to grow and improve our business banking," adds Sullivan. "Pam's substantive experience in business banking and her longstanding relationships will bring a fresh perspective to our clients as we work to better serve the growing business landscape in the Phoenix metro area."
Academy Bank has a total of six branch locations in Arizona – with four locations serving the greater Phoenix area, as well as branches in Tucson and Yuma. Academy Bank's sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, proudly serves active and retired military and civilian clients in Arizona with locations in Scottsdale, Fort Huachuca and Luke Air Force Base, as well as in all 50 states and around the world.
About Academy Bank
Academy Bank is a full-service commercial bank with $2.3 billion in assets and over 80 branch locations in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. Academy Bank provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management and mortgage services. Academy Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $3.5 billion holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Academy Bank's sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, proudly serves active and retired military and civilian clients around the world with more on-base locations than any military bank in the country. For more, visit http://www.academybank.com
