Bhat will oversee the global marketing team to expand Acceldata's market leadership
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acceldata, the market leader in data observability, today announced the appointment of Girish Bhat as senior vice president (SVP) of marketing. In this role, Bhat leads the global marketing team at Acceldata, responsible for all aspects of growth, corporate communications, branding, digital, product and solutions marketing.
"Acceldata is in the middle of an exciting period growth and momentum. We've added some incredible players to our leadership team, and Girish is the most recent example," said Rohit Choudhary, CEO and co-founder of Acceldata. "His success at several large technology and data-based companies shows a determination for results and growth across all levels. I'm excited to work with him as Acceldata's SVP of marketing and a key member of our leadership team."
Bhat has held leadership roles in marketing, management consulting, strategic planning, product management, competitive intel and product marketing at several startups and brands such as Splunk, Sumo Logic, Cisco, MobileIron and NetScout. He has managed numerous cloud, analytics, data observability, security, mobile, machine learning, networking, data and open source solutions across the entire product, go-to-market and customer lifecycle.
"We are the market leader in data observability and we empower our customers, such as Oracle, PhonePe, Pubmatic, to achieve the right business outcomes across their data journey. Acceldata's approach to data observability with its comprehensive platform, software and multi-dimensional solutions is incredible. We're currently in an age of extreme digital transformation, and many companies don't even realize their tools are outdated already," said Bhat. "I'm excited to join Rohit and the entire team on their mission to establish Acceldata's Data Observability Cloud as a necessary part of modern data architecture and operations. Chief data officers, data scientists and data engineers need more opportunities to dramatically increase productivity, innovation and optimization, and that's what companies will come to realize with Acceldata."
Prior to joining Acceldata, Bhat held positions at Sumo Logic and MobileIron as vice president of marketing, and at Splunk, where he was head of product and solutions marketing, establishing Splunk as a revenue and category leader for security.
Bhat is a founding member of Cloud Security Alliance and has been at the forefront of Cloud Computing and SaaS since 2009. He earned his MBA at the University of Ottawa and a master's degree in Computer Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.
About Acceldata
Founded in 2018, Palo Alto, CA-based Acceldata has developed the world's first enterprise Data Observability Cloud to help enterprises transform their data systems from unreliable, hard-to-scale, and expensive to stable, agile, and cost efficient. Acceldata's products have been embraced by global customers, such as Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), Pratt & Whitney, DBS, and many more. Investors in Acceldata include Insight Partners, March Capital, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of multidimensional data observability.
