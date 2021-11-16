SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Development will soon be making it easier and more affordable for everyday travelers to maximize their vacation experience. The company has partnered with Budget Travel to save its subscribers up to 50% on future hotel stays, car rentals and other vacation-related activities.
The online travel platform, which can save travelers hundreds of dollars or more in a single booking, is now available for preview by BudgetTravel.com subscribers. In addition to unparalleled wholesale pricing, travelers will enjoy Access' elite-level concierge service, with 24/7/365 customer care and pre-arrival reservation confirmation at over 800,000 resort and hotel properties worldwide.
"At Access, our mission is to empower people to experience more by adding value to the purchases they make every day," said Kelly Passey, president of Access Development. "Joining forces with Budget Travel allows us to share that mission and value with an avid traveling audience who feels the same way."
Budget Travel is an award-winning multiplatform media brand that shares its inspiring and empowering message across BudgetTravel.com, social media, e-newsletters, television segments and more. In late 2020, the company separated from travel-guide publisher Lonely Planet to return to its roots as an independent media startup.
"This past year for us has been about finding best-in-class partners with the capabilities and vision to help everyday people see more of the world for less," said Luis Cabrera, chief executive officer of Budget Travel. "Thanks to an amazing product and an expert team at Access, we now offer a complete, streamlined travel journey – from discovery and inspiration, to trip planning and transaction."
About Access Development
For over 30 years, Access Development has helped organizations connect with their customers and build revenue, engagement and loyalty through cash-back rewards, employee perks, and membership discount programs. The company's private discount network of over 1 million merchant locations is North America's largest, providing discounts and rewards of up to 50% on everyday purchases. For more information about Access Development, visit accessdevelopment.com or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/accessloyalty.
Andrew Graft, Access Development, 1 801-656-1540, andrew.graft@accessdevelopment.com
