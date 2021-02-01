CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Garage Doors, an industry leader with more than 15 years of experience in residential and commercial garage door repair and installation, is growing its presence in the state of Florida. The company is proud to announce the addition of its newest franchise, Access Garage Doors of Tallahassee.
Business entrepreneur Brian Kendall is excited to get working on his newest franchise opportunity in the home improvement industry. Kendall currently owns a holiday lighting franchise that just wrapped up a successful holiday season. He previously owned a commercial and residential property management and landscaping franchise in the Tallahassee area, so he understands the needs of his neighbors and community.
"When homeowners need something repaired or replaced, they want to be able to trust the company they call will give them quality service at a fair price," said Kendall. "There's really nothing that compares to Access Garage Doors in the Tallahassee area. Our professionalism and training make Access an easy choice. I'm excited to get started offering the community our repair and installation services."
Kendall was looking for a new entrepreneurial opportunity when he discovered Access Garage Doors. The Access business model is proven, lean, and provides franchise business owners with the tools and support to operate with a low overhead.
"I like being my own boss and running my own business," said Kendall. "So, when I started researching new business opportunities, I knew I wanted something that's recession-proof, has long-term sustainability, and is scalable. Access Garage Doors is the perfect fit."
Access Garage Doors President and CEO, Jesse Cox, says Brian is already a great addition to the Access team.
"Access is committed to building a best-in-class team and developing an industry-leading experience for all of our customers," said Cox. "Brian is an experienced professional who understands the needs of his community. I'm confident he can take on any challenge that comes his way. We're excited to have him as part of the Access family."
Access Garage Doors offers homeowners a comprehensive selection of services on garage door opener systems and garage doors, as well as a wide selection of high-quality new garage doors and openers. Access Garage Doors is a Master Authorized Clopay dealer and an Authorized Service Provider for LiftMaster, Home Depot, Genie, Clopay, and Amarr.
ABOUT ACCESS GARAGE DOORS
Founded in 2005, Access Garage Doors provides service, installation, and sales of state-of-the-art residential and electric openers. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Access is a top-tier Master Authorized Dealer for one of the largest garage door manufacturers, Clopay, and is a top-tier LiftMaster ProVantage Dealer. Access also carries brands such as Amarr Doors, Genie, Craftsman, Chamberlain, Marantec, and Sommer; and services Hormann, Wayne Dalton, CHI, Raynor, Sears, Linear, Lynx, Overhead Door, Ideal Door, Windsor Door, Stanley, Door Link, and Ryobi brands. Access is a long-term member of the International Door Association, as well as the Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga.
