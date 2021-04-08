ATLANTA, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Point Financial, LLC (APF), a leading direct lender and specialty finance company focused exclusively on the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Bruce Lowrey as the company's Chief Lending Officer. Following the recent appointment of Michael Lipson as CEO, Lowrey's addition to APF's leadership team is part of the company's continued expansion, as global hospitality markets continue to improve with more hoteliers requiring flexible financing options to position their businesses towards a successful recovery.
"We are honored to welcome Bruce into his new position as Chief Lending Officer and look forward to leveraging his many years of industry-dedicated expertise towards expanding APF's market presence and its customer service offerings," said Michael Lipson, CEO of Access Point Financial. "As more hoteliers implement plans to reopen their doors, APF is proud to have experienced leadership such as Lowrey, who can identify and provide the financial services that today's hospitality professionals need to reinforce their operations, adapt to new industry expectations and ensure long term business success."
Lowrey brings over 30 years of financial experience into his new role as Chief Lending Officer, including his noteworthy expertise with commercial real estate investment, as well as with capital markets and the management of CRE operations. Dedicated to serving the financing needs of the hospitality industry since beginning his career, Lowrey's previous roles prior to joining APF included serving as Managing Director for Rockbridge Capital, a $2 billion private equity hotel fund where Lowrey took the lead on the development of credit strategies. Lowrey also previously served as Senior Vice President and co-head of the Capmark/GMAC Commercial Mortgage Hospitality Division, where his accomplishments included managing a $2.7 billion capital allocation, along with corresponding profit and loss responsibilities.
"Providing hotel businesses with adequate financial capabilities will be crucial in inching the industry one step closer towards recovery, and I am extremely pleased to be able to fill this vital role as a member of hospitality's leading provider of lending services, said Lowrey. "As our company continues to expand its personnel and services as a result of improving market conditions, we look forward to passing on the benefits of this growth on to every APF customer as they seek out flexible investment programs that will ultimately lead to enhanced profitability."
For more information on Access Point Financial's comprehensive portfolio of hospitality-focused financial services, Please visit http://www.accesspointfinancial.com.
About Access Point Financial
Founded in 2011, Atlanta-based Access Point Financial, LLC (APF) is a direct hospitality lender that provides bridge, capex, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity and permanent financing to qualified hoteliers throughout the United States & Canada. APF's loan programs are flexible and are typically used for refinance, construction take-out, renovations or brand-mandated PIPs, and value-add transactions, such as asset repositioning, hotel conversions and ground up construction. APF's programs are designed specifically for the hospitality industry and offer an alternative to traditional bank financing. APF understands the complexities of the industry and are uniquely positioned to customize its loan programs to meet the needs of its clients even during periods of volatility.
Media Contact
Gregg Hopkins, PROVision Partners, +1 (407) 399-7161, ghopkins@provision-partners.com
John Hanus, TraknProtect, (773) 943-7939, john.hanus@traknprotect.com
SOURCE Access Point Financial