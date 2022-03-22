PEKIN, Ill., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beginning on April 1, 2022, opening day of the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation's (iaedp.com) 35th annual iaedp™ Symposium, seven world-renowned keynote speakers will be available to Symposium participants through June 30, offering presentations that provide the latest research for treatment of eating disorders.
To register for the iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium, visit https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/2022VirtualSymposium. For additional information about the iaedp™ Symposium 2022, visit iaedp.com (iaedp.com).
Scores of other presentations and workshops by other leading eating disorder treatment professionals also will be accessible on demand from April 1 – June 30 on the 2022 iaedp Symposium virtual platform.
Symposium participants will have an opportunity to update their research knowledge and competency, increase and acquire new skills, receive information on certification and network with referral opportunities as well as obtain continuing education credits.
The iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium gives participants three full months to see and learn from the scores of research presentations and workshops that will be available during the 2022 virtual event.
Keynote headline speakers include:
Gayle Brooks, PhD, CEDS-S is Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for The Renfrew Center. For over 30 years, Dr. Brooks has treated patients from diverse backgrounds who suffer from eating disorders.
Melanie Smith, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, is the Director of Training for The Renfrew Center. As Director of the Clinical Training Department, Dr. Smith is responsible for developing and implementing clinical training and programming that is consistent with emerging research and evidence-based practice.
Ralph Carson, RD, CED-RD, PhD is a clinical nutritionist and exercise physiologist with nearly 40 years of experience. Dr. Carson is currently serving as the Senior Clinical and Research Advisor for Eating Recovery Center/ Pathlight.
Timothy Brewerton, MD, is Affiliate Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences at MUSC in Charleston, where he is also in private practice. Dr. Brewer also serves as Director of Research for Monte Nido & Affiliates. He has achieved board certifications in general/child-adolescent/forensic psychiatry and addiction medicine and is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Founding Fellow of the Academy of Eating Disorders.
Thomas Joiner, PhD, attended Princeton and then received his PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin. Dr. Joiner is The Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor of Psychology at Florida State University. Dr. Joiner's work is on the psychology, neurobiology, and treatment of suicidal behavior and related conditions. He was awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship, was named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and was given the 2020 James McKeen Cattell Award for lifetime contributions to the area of applied psychological research from the Association for Psychological Science.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp.com) has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.
