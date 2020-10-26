- MARKS RETURN OF ICONIC MONDRIAN BRAND TO LONDON - SET TO BECOME A EUROPEAN FLAGSHIP HOTEL - INTRODUCING WORLD-FAMOUS CHEF DANI GARCÍA'S FIRST CULINARY CONCEPT TO THE UNITED KINGDOM - FORMERLY THE CURTAIN HOTEL, THE PROPERTY WILL INCORPORATE THE CURTAIN MEMBERS' CLUB WHICH WILL PROVIDE A WORLD-CLASS OFFERING TO MEMBERS - REPRESENTS NEXT STEP IN SBE PLAN TO OPEN TEN ADDITIONAL MONDRIAN HOTELS BY 2022