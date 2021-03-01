GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPAmerica, Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Grace Horvath has been appointed as president of the association, effective January 1, 2022. Horvath's new position will follow Alan Deichler's tenure as president from 2010-2021.
Since joining CPAmerica, Inc., (CPAmerica) in September 2009 and beginning his role as president in 2010, Deichler has led the expansion of the association of mid-tiered accounting firms in the United States by implementing a corporate philosophy of service, organization and consistency within the association. Top accomplishments include development of CPAmerica's strategic vision built on four key goals of member expectation: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. Deichler guided the development of many successful special interest groups, including the International Group, Client Accounting Services, the Large Firm Group, Next Generation, New Leading Partners, Valuation and Litigation Services, and the New Partner Group. Deichler was also instrumental in membership growth. Most notable was in 2019 when the association added 14 new member firms, making this the largest annual new member growth the association has experienced.
"As I look back over my career, I was blessed to be a part of some outstanding organizations, but no position was as rewarding as supporting the great members of CPAmerica," said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica. "I look forward to watching and hearing of continued growth and creative programs to address the new world of the accounting profession in the next few years."
During her 10 years at CPAmerica, Horvath has gained a solid understanding of the profession, which has helped her in developing programs that support the complex needs of member firms. By driving the strategies of the association, Horvath ensures both member firms and the association retain their competitive edge. She has been instrumental in nurturing company culture that reinforces an unparalleled commitment to excellence and service. Horvath made a significant impact on the quality and delivery of programs by managing up a senior level of member services managers allowing the association to offer a greater depth of resources across all areas of the firms.
"I am honored to have been selected to lead the association into the next era," said Grace Horvath, vice president of services at CPAmerica. "It is somewhat bittersweet as Alan has been such an outstanding leader, mentor, and friend to me and I will miss his steadfast presence here at CPAmerica very much. I am confident I've been well prepared to lead the way with innovative strategies and outstanding service to meet the challenges of rapid change in the profession and help our firms continue to prosper."
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
An accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. As a member of the eighth largest global accounting network Crowe Global, CPAmerica expands to over 285 independent accounting and advisory services firms in 130 countries, and has a combined firm revenue of $4.4 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.
Media Contact
Sarah Coulson, CPAmerica, Inc., 352-727-4137, scoulson@cpamerica.org
SOURCE CPAmerica, Inc.