ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crestwood Associates has again been named to Accounting Today's list of Top 100 VARs for 2021. The top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations that sell and implement Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software, and are ranked by revenue.
"If there is a list of top VARs out there, we expect it of ourselves to be on it," says Brian McGuckin, General Manager of Crestwood Associates. "Between our decades of experience, our award-winning team members, and our commitment to empowering our clients, we have that killer combination that sets us apart from others in the industry. Thank you to AccountingToday for recognizing us."
A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable here.
About Crestwood Associates, LLC
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Crestwood Associates is an award-winning partner, passionately focused on the success of small- to mid-sized businesses through implementing the best ERP and CRM technologies along with supporting services such as cloud hosting, business intelligence, and Microsoft Office products.
Drawing on our twenty-plus years of experience in the ERP sector (namely Acumatica Cloud ERP and Microsoft Dynamics), Crestwood understands fully that identifying the right technology – although essential – does not alone ensure success. Flawless implementation is crucial as well. It is our unmatched dedication to achieving 100% success for our clients that truly sets Crestwood apart from the competition. Our team of certified experts strives to do this through various methods of deployments to match every business style.
About Accounting Today
Accounting Today is the leading publication for public accountants – serving the community of professionals who provide tax preparation, bookkeeping, auditing, financial planning, and business advisory and consulting services to individuals and small businesses. Accounting Today is sharply focused on the industry's most important concerns, including tax law, accounting standards, technology, audit and assurance, and wealth management.
